How Program Culture Prepared UCLA Women for Another Final Four

UCLA's women's basketball team is heading back to the Final Four for a second straight season after a comeback victory over Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, further building on the achievements and legacy of the current team.

They're now 35-1 on the season and as close as they've ever been to a National Championship, continuing on a seemingly year-long collision course with the defending champion UConn Huskies, although, with the nature of the NCAA Tournament, there's no guarantee either gets there. After all, the men's and women's Tournaments are known as "March Madness" for a reason.

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalić (32) and center Lauren Betts (51) celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

But what's impressive about this UCLA team and program is its drive and determination to achieve the ultimate goal, rooted in a firm identity and team culture that many strive for but few actually achieve.

"Team culture is not this nebulous thing or phrases on a wall," head coach Cori Close explained as she met with the media after the win. "It's a group of people that are willing to be committed to the hard right behaviors over and over again. That's everybody from the staff to the managers to everyone in between -- most importantly, every single person in the program."

UCLA's Culture

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) during the fourth quarter of the Elite Eight game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

That seems to describe this UCLA women's basketball team to a tee. After reaching the Final Four and losing to the Huskies last year, they returned several high-caliber players, like two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts, and turned to experienced players in the transfer portal to supplement their bench. That also meant that some former starters had to make sacrifices, but it was a small price to pay to get to this point.

But as they struggled early on against the Blue Devils, it was the program's DNA that helped drive them forward.

"I cannot tell you how many times throughout that game that we referred to our values: who we are, what our identity was, and what we had to get back to," Close added. "... I just thought we needed all of it, and they had the confidence, and they drew on those tools on a consistent basis."

Consistency is one of the common traits of great cultures throughout sports, and UCLA's women's team has been a staple of that this season. Every time someone speaks with the media, there's a clear and common message and goal that hasn't wavered: the desire to win a national championship.

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalić (32) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas (12) during the second quarter in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Holding Each Other Accountable

Yet another aspect of the program's identity has surfaced this season: accountability.

"We're able to call each other up and out on what we have to fix, and I think that's a great quality of our team," senior forward Angela Dugalic said. "No one takes it personally. If I need Lauren to do something better, she's willing to take accountability for that and vice versa. That goes for everyone on the team."

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalić (32) cuts the net after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

As UCLA advances and gets closer to its goal, these principles become even more paramount. Everyone knows what needs to be done, and the foundation and history provide an extensive guide to succeeding on the floor, setting aside all outside pressure.

"We're not worried about what the media has to say about us, or what other people have to say about us, fans," Betts said. "We're so focused on our progression throughout the season and just trying to get better every single day and every single game. We came into this game like, 'Alright. We're going to compete at the highest level that we can and win this game.' We're really thankful to be in this position ... but we've got to keep moving forward. All that matters is the people in this circle."

Mar 29, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson (21) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second quarter in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

That sounds like someone who's been part of this program for a while and has been in this situation before, embracing the values and principles instilled in her by her coach. The rest of the team seems to know it as well, and that gives UCLA every chance to come out on top when it matters.

They've already proven they can overcome a challenge when backed against the wall, and it's hard to find more difficult stakes.