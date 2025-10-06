UCLA’s Remaining Strength of Schedule Climbs Even Higher
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) shocked the college football landscape by upsetting No. 7 Penn State, 42-37, behind a dominant Nico Iamaleava performance.
Vibes are high in Westwood, and the trajectory of what was once a lost season is starting to look a little bit different. Despite their shocking victory, though, the Bruins are still faced with one of the toughest remaining schedules in the country.
UCLA entered Saturday with the eighth-ranked remaining strength of schedule, according to ESPN Analytics. After knocking off the No. 7 team in the nation, the Bruins' schedule got even harder, moving up two spots to No. 6 on ESPN's FPI remaining strength of schedule rankings.
Of the top 36 strongest remaining schedules, the Bruins as a team are ranked the lowest on ESPN's football power index, at 78th, which is also a huge jump from their No. 90 ranking before Saturday.
UCLA's win over Penn State changed the outlook on the rest of its season. Should we start re-thinking the height of the Bruins' season after an upset and turnaround under Tim Skipper and new offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel?
Let's take a look at how some of UCLA's remaining opponents shaped out in the updated AP Top 25.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The No. 1 team in the nation continues to dominate as the Buckeyes handed out a 42-3 shellacking to Minnesota this week. Since its season-opening win against Texas, Ohio State has cruised through a light schedule. The Buckeyes face another test next week, going on the road against No. 17 Illinois.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)
The Hoosiers had a bye this week to " cool off" after their tremendous start. Despite not playing, Indiana still moved up a spot in the updated AP Top 25 from No. 8 to No. 7 in the nation after Penn State fell out of the rankings altogether. Indiana marks the start of UCLA's toughest stretch of the season.
Others Receiving Votes
30. Nebraska Cornhuskers (60 votes)
Nebraska bounced back from a loss against No. 21 Michigan two weeks ago and came out of its bye week to defeat Michigan State, 38-27. The Cornhuskers have a pretty favorable schedule before taking on the Bruins in Week 11, a matchup where ESPN gives the Bruins an 18.0% chance to win.
31. USC Trojans (46 votes)
The Bruins' crosstown rivals had a bye this week. USC has a pretty daunting couple of weeks ahead of it, hosting No. 15 Michigan this week and going on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame the next week. The Trojans and UCLA can be vastly different teams by the time they match up in the final game of the season.
35. Washington Huskies (10 votes)
After finishing an improbable comeback against Maryland, the Huskies find themselves getting votes. Washington bounced back from a loss to the Buckeyes by storming back from down 20 against a red-hot Maryland team, defeating the Terrapins 24-20. The Huskies were yet another team projected to be worse than the Bruins entering the season that turned out to be much better. There's still a ton of season left before they match up in Week 13.
