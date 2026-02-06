UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Why UCLA Cannot Afford a Loss to Washington

If the Bruins lose to Washington, the consequences could be season-ending.

Today, we will understand why UCLA simply cannot lose to Washington . Both teams met earlier this year, where the Bruins would sneak away in an 82-80 nail-biter. While the Bruins were in control of that game, fast forward to now, and things could tip the other way.

If the Bruins lose to Washington, the consequences could be too much for UCLA to come back from. While a loss itself is unlikely, there are still plenty of opportunities for the Huskies to get the upper hand. With a grueling schedule ahead, the Bruins could be in really bad shape.

After Washington, the Bruins will hit the road to face both No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. Already at a disadvantage on the road, the Bruins could easily drop both games. A three-game losing streak in the middle of February could be detrimental to the Bruins' season.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) defends Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A loss to Washington could ruin the mental for the Bruins moving forward. Playing on the East Coast is no easy task, especially if the Bruins are entering with a loss in the game prior. Again, a three-game losing streak this late for an already fringe tournament team could easily end the Bruins' season.

If they are able to beat Washington, they could afford a loss or two against Michigan and No. 5 Illinois. But for this to be ok they need to beat USC twice and a very scrappy Minnesota team who could spoil UCLA's season in a similar manner to Washington.

Program Implications

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It has been no mystery that the Bruins have struggled to make any postseason noise in the last few seasons. While it would be nice for a deep run this season, that is a far-fetched idea. If the Bruins fall to Washington, the odds of them not making the tournament go up significantly.

The question now is how the higher-ups respond to another lackluster season with a roster filled with seniors. With this being said, it would not be shocking to see Mick Cronin make his way out if the Bruins were to fail to qualify. This becomes very possible with a loss to Washington.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again a loss to Washington is unlikley, but it is not out of the question. But as you have read the consquences of a loss could shift the fabric of the program signficantly.

