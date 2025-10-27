Bright Side: UCLA’s Remaining Schedule No Longer Nation’s Toughest
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had their storybook turnaround come to an abrupt end on Saturday, losing 56-6 to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in crushing fashion.
The Bruins' fifth loss puts them just two losses away from losing a bowl game bid and matching last season's loss total, despite a 0-4 start to the season. If UCLA wants any chance at reaching six wins, it must lock in on winning the games it needs to.
Luckily, the Bruins' schedule got easier (optically). UCLA has had the hardest remaining strength of schedule on ESPN's football power index for the last three weeks. Finally, after getting dominated by the 2nd-ranked Hoosiers, the Brunis' schedule fell from the top.
UCLA's remaining slate is now the third-toughest among all 136 college football teams, according to the FPI. The Bruins rank 89th in game control, which measures the chances of how an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end, and 120th in average in-game win probability.
The odds are stacked against UCLA in its quest to complete a turnaround by reaching a bowl game after starting 0-4, but interim head coach Tim Skipper has been fighting the odds all season.
With that being said, let's go through the Bruins' next two opponents and how they did in Week 9.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
Nebraska edged out a gritty win against Northwestern, giving up a 15-point lead before icing the game on a game-winning drive and winning, 28-21. The Wildcats ended their four-game win streak, which started when they beat the Bruins in Week 5.
The Cornhuskers are one of the Bruins' few remaining opponents who won't outright demolish them like the Indianas and Ohio States of the world. UCLA has a bye this week, and then will host Nebraska in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 8.
With bowl eligibility on the line every week for the rest of the season, each game is of utmost importance if UCLA doesn't want to squander this storybook turnaround. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 31.4% chance to win this matchup, which isn't the lowest odds they've had going into a game this season.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): BYE
The top team in the nation had a bye this week. Following the week of rest, Ohio State takes on Penn State on Nov. 1. The Bruins' upset win over the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago sparked their turnaround. Penn State has since fallen from grace.
Yet another dominant outing from the No.1 team in the country in Week 8. The Buckeyes received 60 of the 66 total first-place votes on this week's AP Top 25 poll after a 34-0 shutout on the road against Wisconsin. Although Indiana is creeping, Ohio State has looked far and away like the best team in the nation since beating then-top-ranked Texas to open the season.
UCLA goes on the road against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Buckeyes don't play a ranked opponent at all for the rest of the season, making way for an unbeaten year. Naturally, ESPN gives the Bruins a 1.8% chance to beat Ohio State in Week 12.
