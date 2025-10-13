Week 7 Chaos Turns UCLA’s Schedule Into Nation’s Toughest
What if I told you that after the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) shocked the world with an upset over No. 7 Penn State and followed it up with a dominant win against Michigan State, that the road ahead would only get tougher?
Well, after a chaotic Week 7 of college football, UCLA's remaining schedule not only doubled its number of ranked opponents, but it now features more ranked teams than unranked.
ESPN's Football Power Index is updated after the week's slate, and UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranks No. 1 in college football.
UCLA Remaining Schedule:
- vs. Maryland - Oct. 18
- @ (3) Indiana - Oct. 25
- vs. (25) Nebraska - Nov. 8
- @ (1) Ohio State - Nov. 15
- vs. Washington - Nov. 22
- @ (20) USC - Nov. 29
The Bruins' strength of schedule went from No. 8 before their Penn State win to No. 6 before handling Michigan State, and now to the top of the ranks ahead of their homecoming clash against Maryland. UCLA ranks 67th on ESPN's FPI, 87th in Game Control and 115th in average in-game win probability.
The numbers are certainly stacked against the Bruins, but that hasn't stopped interim head coach Tim Skipper from instilling belief in his locker room before.
Skipper Wins Week 7 Superlative For UCLA's Dominant Win
Tim Skipper may not be getting all the credit across social media, but his turnaround of the UCLA Bruins has been one of the biggest revelations of the college football season.
Following their stunning win over then-No. 7-ranked Penn State last week, Skipper's phrase of the week was "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The phrase reached every player, and the Bruins came out with a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State. The widely publicized motivation tactic landed Skipper on ESPN's Week 7 Superlatives for 'Best Motivational Tactic.'
Here's what the ESPN staff said about Skipper's tactic:
"One week after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season, UCLA kept things rolling with a 38-13 win over Michigan State.
"Part of why UCLA was ready to keep its momentum on track after such a big win? A unique tactic was deployed by interim coach Tim Skipper before the team's flight to Michigan. Skipper placed a sheet of paper reading "Are you a one-hit wonder?" on each seat of the UCLA team plane.
"The Bruins -- who have scored 30-plus points in consecutive power conference games for the first time since 2022 -- proved they were not one-hit wonders."
The Bruins proved this week that their Penn State upset wasn't just a stroke of luck, and that a turnaround is fully underway. UCLA (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) plays host to Maryland next week.
