UCLA’s Defensive Leader Outlines Mentality for Northwestern Reset
It's been just over a week since the UCLA Bruins dropped to 0-3 on the season and dismissed second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, but it's felt like months.
Which means interim head coach Tim Skipper was afforded a great deal of time to initiate a total reset for UCLA football, all culminating to Saturday's Big Ten opener against Northwestern on the road.
The Bruins spent the bye week going back to training camp and finding a spark. UCLA safety and standout leader Key Lawrence detailed the team's mindset going into a season reset on Saturday.
"Just with this new start... we just thinking of the mindset being 0-0 this week," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "Understanding a lot of circumstances [are] coming with self-inflicted wounds. We're just trying to get better as a team.
"Everybody got high hopes for each other. Nobody's down about it. Everybody understands it. Took it on the chin and just moving forward with our life. So that's the mindset right now."
Skipper Seeking New Contributors Ahead of Northwestern Clash
Sparking a turnaround when taking over a team that is 0-3 and just dismissed a head coach -- DeShaun Foster -- who was well admired by players, is a difficult task. But Skipper is doing all he can ahead of the Bruins' Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Saturday, including searching for new contributions deep in the Bruins' depth.
"Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday's practices are going to be huge on that front," Skipper said Monday on searching for different contributors amid a turnaround. "I'm the type of guy [that] I'm not so much of who starts the game. It's going to be more who's playing throughout the game. So, how much we rotate and who's getting in there and all that type of stuff is where the deep discussions will happen.
"Like I said, we were in training camp last week. That was to see who can help us. We wanted to go deep into the roster and see anybody out there that can help us. And then, as we get into this game week, we're going to try to focus on getting those guys opportunities and seeing if they can handle it."
Though the Bruins have left much to be desired on the playing field through three games, perhaps searching for a spark off the sidelines is the jolt UCLA needs to spark a turnaround, or even win a game.
The Bruins enter conference play winless, each loss coming more devastating than the last. ESPN gives the Bruins a 25.6% chance to beat the Wildcats on Saturday, a far cry from where UCLA was entering the season. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT in Evanston, Illinois on the Big Ten Network.
