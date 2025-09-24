All Bruins

UCLA’s Defensive Leader Outlines Mentality for Northwestern Reset

Key Lawrence sees the Bruins' clash against Northwestern as the perfect reset amid a treacherous season.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been just over a week since the UCLA Bruins dropped to 0-3 on the season and dismissed second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, but it's felt like months.

Which means interim head coach Tim Skipper was afforded a great deal of time to initiate a total reset for UCLA football, all culminating to Saturday's Big Ten opener against Northwestern on the road.

The Bruins spent the bye week going back to training camp and finding a spark. UCLA safety and standout leader Key Lawrence detailed the team's mindset going into a season reset on Saturday.

"Just with this new start... we just thinking of the mindset being 0-0 this week," Lawrence said during Tuesday's media availability. "Understanding a lot of circumstances [are] coming with self-inflicted wounds. We're just trying to get better as a team.

ucl
Key Lawrence (12) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ou Media Day 2 / Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Everybody got high hopes for each other. Nobody's down about it. Everybody understands it. Took it on the chin and just moving forward with our life. So that's the mindset right now."

Skipper Seeking New Contributors Ahead of Northwestern Clash

Sparking a turnaround when taking over a team that is 0-3 and just dismissed a head coach -- DeShaun Foster -- who was well admired by players, is a difficult task. But Skipper is doing all he can ahead of the Bruins' Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Saturday, including searching for new contributions deep in the Bruins' depth.

ucl
Sep 28, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams linebackers coach Tim Skipper during the game against the UTEP Miners at Hughes Stadium. The Rams defeated the Miners 59-42. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday's practices are going to be huge on that front," Skipper said Monday on searching for different contributors amid a turnaround. "I'm the type of guy [that] I'm not so much of who starts the game. It's going to be more who's playing throughout the game. So, how much we rotate and who's getting in there and all that type of stuff is where the deep discussions will happen.

"Like I said, we were in training camp last week. That was to see who can help us. We wanted to go deep into the roster and see anybody out there that can help us. And then, as we get into this game week, we're going to try to focus on getting those guys opportunities and seeing if they can handle it."

Though the Bruins have left much to be desired on the playing field through three games, perhaps searching for a spark off the sidelines is the jolt UCLA needs to spark a turnaround, or even win a game.

uc
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins enter conference play winless, each loss coming more devastating than the last. ESPN gives the Bruins a 25.6% chance to beat the Wildcats on Saturday, a far cry from where UCLA was entering the season. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT in Evanston, Illinois on the Big Ten Network.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.