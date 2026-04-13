UCLA's Iamaleava Explains Key Fix He Made This Offseason
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An area of concern that the UCLA Bruins have looked to improve upon since last season is the offensive line, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava is noticing a difference, and has also taken steps to withstand the hits himself.
Last season, not only did UCLA’s offense struggle to put points on the board, but it also struggled to protect Iamaleava in the pocket. Iamaleava was sacked 27 times last season, and the porous pass protection led to his worst statistical season as a starter, throwing for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, a considerable step down from his last season with Tennessee before transferring to UCLA.
UCLA’s Changes
However, changes are coming in Iamaleava’s second season with the Bruins. With him returning, he’ll have a reshaped offensive line and a new system in general in light of the Bruins bringing in former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney this offseason. Chesney went 21-6 over his two seasons with the Dukes, and made the College Football Playoff in 2025 after winning the Sun Belt title with a 12-2 record.
In terms of the offensive line, the Bruins have brought in several new additions via the transfer portal to get stronger up front and do a better job of protecting their quarterback in the pocket. Additionally, Iamaleava himself has gotten stronger, allowing him to withstand the big hits that he has suffered under pressure. Whether it be the result of taking so many hits or not, it’s at least a silver lining to the poor pass protection from last season.
Speaking for the first time this spring, Iamaleava talked about that added strength and the impact it could have for next season and beyond.
Iamaleava’s Thoughts
- “I took a couple hits last year, and it took a toll on my body,” Iamaleava said. “I think just recovering over the offseason, and coming in ready to work, getting bigger, was the main thing for me this offseason. Hopefully, when I get to the season, I’ll be able to take those hits a little easier.”
Throughout the rest of the spring, Iamaleava will continue to learn how to play quarterback with the added muscle, and the offensive line will look to protect him better to prevent any injuries. Now able to withstand more hits, Iamaleava shouldn’t be sacked as much, and he could be in line for a bounce-back season after an underwhelming 2025 campaign.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.