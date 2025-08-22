UCLA Schedule Deemed Among Top 10 Most Difficult

All Bruins

The Bruins are in store for a gauntlet in 2025.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are looking to vastly improve on last season's 5-7 result, but they are going to have their work cut out for them.

USA Today college football reporter Paul Myerberg ranked the 10 toughest schedules in college football this season, and the Bruins' was on the list.

Myerberg listed each team's three toughest matchups, and UCLA's were pretty obvious all ranked opponents; Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Indiana (No. 20).

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Here' what Myerberg had to say about the Bruins' schedule:

"Nico Iamaleava’s arrival from Tennessee has made UCLA a trendy pick to add a win or two to last year’s record and reach the postseason. Can the Bruins find those wins somewhere on this schedule? They get started with Utah and a trip to UNLV, one of the best teams in the Group of Five, and then close the season with Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and rival Southern California."

September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball against the defense of UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Where UCLA Ranks Among All 136 Teams

The 2025 college football season is just over a week away and team rankings are finally coming into place.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini released an overall ranking of all 136 college football teams entering the season and has the UCLA Bruins ranked as the 66th team in the nation.

"The Bruins never gave up on last season, but how will their overhauled roster led by Nico Iamaleava buy in?" Vannini wrote.

Some fans may think it's low, but Vannini also explained himself in the rankings, "Some reminders: First, yes, this is a subjective exercise. I look at analytical rankings and take them into account, but what follows is just my opinion. As the season continues, I adjust based on whom teams have played and whom they’ve beaten. The preseason rankings are just an educated guess, and I don’t hold on to them. They’ll change, sometimes rapidly, as results come in, but it usually takes a few weeks for everyone to get enough data points to form strong conclusions.

"I also hold myself accountable at the end. Each year’s final rankings also include the preseason ranking. I started Ohio State at No. 1 last year, and the Buckeyes won it all. Congrats to me. I also had Arizona State at preseason No. 89 and Indiana at No. 81. Anything is possible in this beautifully dumb sport we all love."

