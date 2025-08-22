UCLA Schedule Deemed Among Top 10 Most Difficult
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins are looking to vastly improve on last season's 5-7 result, but they are going to have their work cut out for them.
USA Today college football reporter Paul Myerberg ranked the 10 toughest schedules in college football this season, and the Bruins' was on the list.
Myerberg listed each team's three toughest matchups, and UCLA's were pretty obvious all ranked opponents; Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Indiana (No. 20).
Here' what Myerberg had to say about the Bruins' schedule:
"Nico Iamaleava’s arrival from Tennessee has made UCLA a trendy pick to add a win or two to last year’s record and reach the postseason. Can the Bruins find those wins somewhere on this schedule? They get started with Utah and a trip to UNLV, one of the best teams in the Group of Five, and then close the season with Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and rival Southern California."
Where UCLA Ranks Among All 136 Teams
The 2025 college football season is just over a week away and team rankings are finally coming into place.
The Athletic's Chris Vannini released an overall ranking of all 136 college football teams entering the season and has the UCLA Bruins ranked as the 66th team in the nation.
"The Bruins never gave up on last season, but how will their overhauled roster led by Nico Iamaleava buy in?" Vannini wrote.
Some fans may think it's low, but Vannini also explained himself in the rankings, "Some reminders: First, yes, this is a subjective exercise. I look at analytical rankings and take them into account, but what follows is just my opinion. As the season continues, I adjust based on whom teams have played and whom they’ve beaten. The preseason rankings are just an educated guess, and I don’t hold on to them. They’ll change, sometimes rapidly, as results come in, but it usually takes a few weeks for everyone to get enough data points to form strong conclusions.
"I also hold myself accountable at the end. Each year’s final rankings also include the preseason ranking. I started Ohio State at No. 1 last year, and the Buckeyes won it all. Congrats to me. I also had Arizona State at preseason No. 89 and Indiana at No. 81. Anything is possible in this beautifully dumb sport we all love."
