UCLA Transfer DB Making Case for More Playing Time
In light of a brief training camp injury to UCLA transfer safety Key Lawrence last week, another newcomer to the Bruins' secondary, Utah Tech transfer Scooter Jackson, emerged with more reps towards the winding days of training camp.
During Wednesday's media availability, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster detailed Jackson's increased reps and if he's in store for more playing time as the season looms.
"He was already getting reps, too," Foster said. "We just try to see what people can do. Give them multiple positions and opportunities to show. It was just good that he was able to get some more reps with the ones. We feel good about going into this game with multiple guys that can play deep for us."
Jackson is yet another transfer corner coming in to bolster UCLA's secondary under Demetrice Martin. He was a three-star, 83-rated high school prospect who increased his rating as a transfer (now a 85 rating). Last season with Utah Tech, he had a 72.7 PFF defensive rating with 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Trailblazers.
Jackson is expected to be one of the Bruins' top safeties on the depth chart and could even evolve into a certified starter. At his worst, he'll be slotted as a backup in the secondary.
Key UCLA Safeties This Season
Let's take a look at who Jackson has been competing with for playing time during fall camp.
Key Lawrence, #4, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 200 lbs.
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders.
Cole Martin, #21, Redshirt Sophomore, 5'9", 190 lbs.
Martin comes to Westwood by way of Arizona State as a redshirt sophomore. He is projected to be UCLA's starting Nickel safety. Martin was a former four-star prospect out of Arizona and made a stop in Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devils last season. He is also the son of UCLA's secondary coach, Demetrice Martin. Cole brings championship pedigree, as he won the Big 12 championship with Arizona State last season.
His familiarity with the coaching staff through his father and overall championship experience should prove to be a massive factor in bolstering the Bruins' defense this season.
Croix Stewart, #22, Redshirt Junior, 6'2", 205 lbs.
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
He played one game in 2022 against Alabama State and utilized his redshirt following his freshman year. In 2023, he played in seven games as a backup defensive back and spent time on special teams as well. He finished his redshirt freshman season with three assisted tackles.
Lastly, in his 2024 season, he saw an increased role and played in 10 games, racking up 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted). As his redshirt junior season looms, he's expected to be penciled in as a starting free safety with two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be an integral and familiar part of reshaping UCLA's defense this season.
