Scouting Report on Latest UCLA 2026 Commitment
The UCLA Bruins are staying the course despite the rollercoaster of a season the program has endured, and not just on the field.
Tim Skipper's Bruins stayed active on the recruiting trail and pulled out two flipped commitments to their 2026 recruiting class -- three-star West Bloomfield (Missouri) offensive tackle Travis Robertson, who flipped from Bowling Green, and three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back CJ Lavender, who flipped from Washington.
Lavender's flip was an especially surprising one, considering that UCLA and the Huskies engaged in recruiting battles all throughout the offseason while DeShaun Foster was leading Westwood's recruiting efforts.
CJ Lavender's Scouting Report
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the Mater Dei product back in march. Here's what he had to say:
- "Lavender is one of the state’s most versatile defensive backs and has shown the ability to play corner, nickel and safety. He’ll be a rare four-year starter for national powerhouse Mater Dei and always brings great energy and passion to the field. The nickel role is where we think he projects best in college. He’s not a big kid but plays bigger than his size because of his toughness and aggressive style of play. He’s not afraid to get downhill and make a hit on a ball carrier and has the cover skills to match up with shiftier slot receivers as well."
Lavender committed to Washington way back in late March and went on a visit in May. The Bruins offered the California product on Oct. 18 and Lavender decommited to the Huskies an pledge to UCLA just a few days later.
How Lavender Commit Affects UCLA Class Ranking
Before Foster was fired, he conjured up what was once a top 20 recruiting class in the nation. Immediately after his firing, the class dropped from 23 to 10 pledges and down to the 80s in the rankings.
Following the two flips, the Bruins' 2026 class jumped from No. 81 to No. 77 on 247Sports' national recruiting rankings.
It's only a marginal bump, sure, but it's an indictment that UCLA can recapture the recruiting draw it reached over the course of the offseason.
Tim Skipper Reacts
Although he's not able to speak on specific recruits, during Monday's media availability, Skipper reacted to the Robertson commitment and the work his staff has been putting in.
- "We're full speed ahead, we're working," Skipper said. "I mean, we're grinding over here. We're not letting anything go to waste or not giving effort in one area or another. It's full speed ahead in everything that we're doing.
- "We have a great support staff. I could name a million people, but that teamwork that's happening in there and getting kids to be at games and things like that, and to visit and see UCLA and see all the wonderful things that we have here, and just give them ways of why you should be here. 'You're at the Rose Bowl, what a beautiful day. Who wouldn't want to be here?' That type of thing. And then to see our style of play and the efforts we do on the field. I think it's a win-win for a lot of the guys that we're recruiting."
