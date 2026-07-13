A's Select UCLA Third Baseman in MLB Draft Fourth Round

The MLB Draft is underway, and the fourth round has come and gone. The Bruins have now had four players selected.

UCLA third baseman Roman Martin was selected in the fourth round with the 111th overall pick by the Athletics. Martin joins shortstop Roch Cholowsky, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago White Sox, along with first baseman Mulivai Levu and RHP Logan Reddeman.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins third baseman Roman Martin (7) cheers action against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Martin being the fourth Bruin selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, let's look at what he brings to the A's.

Roman Martin at UCLA

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins third baseman Roman Martin (7) reacts to a strike out call against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, Martin had the best year of his three-year career with the Bruins. He started all 60 games, and when he came up to the plate, he had a career-high .333 batting average with a .446 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage.

Martin would also have 54 RBIs, 79 hits, and nine home runs. The impressive numbers earned him First Team All-Big Ten honors. Martin also improved, with a steady plate presence and good eye, as he recorded 42 walks this past season.

Martin was also named to Second Team All-Big Ten during his sophomore year, and with the season he had last year, the accolades followed, as he was named to First Team All-Big Ten.

UCLA’s Dean West, left, celebrates his first inning home run with teammate Roman Martin at PK Park in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have been struggling this year, currently 41-54, and are looking to build for the future. With all the young pieces that they have on their roster, Martin can greatly contribute to that young core as a pure contact hitter and someone who can develop into a good defensive player at third base.

Where Does UCLA Turn?

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Martin is a big loss for the Bruins, as he was one of the best pure contact hitters on the squad. During the Bruins' disappointing postseason, he was one of the few players who didn't struggle at the plate, going 5-for-12 with three RBIs, two home runs, two walks, and only two strikeouts.

Losing him to the MLB Draft is a real gut punch to John Savage, as they have only Aiden Aguayo returning as a starter from the infield at second base.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Savage has already done a good job with the outfield and bringing in a couple of key players, and has just recently added Taylor Kirk from the transfer portal, who will most likely fill in at either second base or shortstop.

The infield already has up-and-coming players, including Dominic Cadiz, who is listed as a third baseman. While he is very talented, Savage might need to go into the portal and find a player who can fill in right away and compete to be the starter at third base.