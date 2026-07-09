UCLA Baseball Adds Talented Infielder Through Transfer Portal

UCLA baseball has made another move in the transfer portal this offseason to rebuild the roster for next season.

UCLA was the No. 1 team in the nation from the beginning of the year, as they were a betting favorite to win the National Championship. However, the Bruins would be the biggest disappointment in college baseball. UCLA would be the second top overall team to fail to reach the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the year, UCLA would be in a difficult position, with shortstop Roch Cholowsky leaving for the MLB Draft, along with many other players.

Manager John Savage has already found two outfielders to come to UCLA, and has now found his first infielder in Taylor Kirk.

What Taylor Kirk Brings to UCLA

Kirk just finished his sophomore year at Fordham University and had another great season with the Rams.

Since joining the Rams out of high school, Kirk has been one of the better young hitters in college baseball. In his freshman season with the Rams, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. Kirk would also lead the Rams in hits with 77 and triples with three, while being second in batting average at .338, runs with 53, and stolen bases with 30.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) discusses a call with the plate umpire during the game against the LSU Tigers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his sophomore season, Kirk would once again have a great season with the Rams. Kirk would be named to the CSC Academic All-District team. Kirk would start in all 55 games at second base and would lead the Rams in hits once again with 71, while also leading in runs with 53 and stolen bases with 30.

Kirk would also have a .317 batting average with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 30 RBIs. He would become the first Ram since Jake MacKenzie back in 2018 & 2019 to record back-to-back seasons with 30 stolen bases.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Shouldn't Be Done in the Portal

UCLA has now brought in outfielders Brandon Leon and Isaac Wachsmann through the transfer portal after losing Will Gasparino to the MLB Draft. Now with Kirk coming to UCLA, the Bruins have found next season's starting second baseman.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, John Savage has yet to address the Bullpen. Three pitchers have already entered the transfer portal, and ace pitcher Logan Reddemann has entered the upcoming MLB Draft. Savage has starting pitchers Wylan Moss and Angel Cervantes finishing up their sophomore and freshman seasons, but really needs to build up the bullpen, which really killed the Bruins during the postseason.