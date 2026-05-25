Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Final Two Big Ten Tournament Games
Despite beating the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten tournament, most fans online were not impressed and wanted to see much more from UCLA in its next match against the USC Trojans.
They would then leave room to be impressed should UCLA beat the Trojans and move on to the championship game against whoever their opponent would be on the other side of the tournament.
When the time to play actually came around, the Bruins were able to beat their rival in USC and move on to the Big Ten championship with a score of 7-5 after another walk-off home run to face the three-seeded Oregon Ducks.
So how did UCLA fans react to the first victory and to the thriller that lay ahead in the Big Ten Championship that would eventually go into extra innings?
Despite a Win Against USC, Some Remained Unimpressed
While it is hard to change public sentiment quickly, it would have made sense for fans to change their minds about the Bruins after the Bruins defeated the Trojans, as they were a much better team than the Boilermakers.
However, some shifted their thinking about the team and continued to say that once competition from other conferences arrived, UCLA would be one of the first teams to go.
The good thing for UCLA, though, was that most fans did end up changing their minds and hopping on the hype train after the comeback, giving the Bruins all the encouragement they could ask for before facing the Ducks.
The Championship Game Became a Doozy for the Public
The championship game was a very low-scoring affair that fans enjoyed watching despite the lack of fireworks, and both teams scored only two runs before going to extra innings.
It could have been easy for UCLA fans to lose hope in their team, but as the number one seed in the tournament, they had all the confidence they could ask for despite not having won yet.
Then the biggest play of the game came, as UCLA was hit by a pitch that would give them the win with the bases loaded if the call went their way, but many people were upset that the play was even being reviewed at all.
Regardless, the Bruins were able to emerge victorious in the game, 3-2, and all their fans were ecstatic, already looking forward to the College World Series and the games it would bring.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.