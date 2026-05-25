Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Final Two Big Ten Tournament Games

Despite beating the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten tournament, most fans online were not impressed and wanted to see much more from UCLA in its next match against the USC Trojans.

They would then leave room to be impressed should UCLA beat the Trojans and move on to the championship game against whoever their opponent would be on the other side of the tournament.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

When the time to play actually came around, the Bruins were able to beat their rival in USC and move on to the Big Ten championship with a score of 7-5 after another walk-off home run to face the three-seeded Oregon Ducks.

So how did UCLA fans react to the first victory and to the thriller that lay ahead in the Big Ten Championship that would eventually go into extra innings?

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Despite a Win Against USC, Some Remained Unimpressed

While it is hard to change public sentiment quickly, it would have made sense for fans to change their minds about the Bruins after the Bruins defeated the Trojans, as they were a much better team than the Boilermakers.

However, some shifted their thinking about the team and continued to say that once competition from other conferences arrived, UCLA would be one of the first teams to go.

Can’t hide behind lack of home games. You need to win those Quad 1 games wherever it’s played to earn your spot. This was a neutral site. UCLA practically gave that game away to USC. — mlbdodgerfan2015 (@dodgersfan2015) May 23, 2026

The good thing for UCLA, though, was that most fans did end up changing their minds and hopping on the hype train after the comeback, giving the Bruins all the encouragement they could ask for before facing the Ducks.

What an unreal to the UCLA vs USC, the Bruins are absolutely incredible — I Don’t Know Sports (@IDKSPod) May 23, 2026

Oh my goodness.



USC has two outs and a 5-4 lead on No. 1 UCLA.



Mulivai Levu hits a three-run shot to win 7-5, @UCLABaseball.



Man, these Bruins are insanely clutch. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 23, 2026

The Championship Game Became a Doozy for the Public

The championship game was a very low-scoring affair that fans enjoyed watching despite the lack of fireworks, and both teams scored only two runs before going to extra innings.

It could have been easy for UCLA fans to lose hope in their team, but as the number one seed in the tournament, they had all the confidence they could ask for despite not having won yet.

Oregon can’t touch Easton Hawk lol it’s over. Congrats to UCLA — Caleb (@JokicToMurray) May 24, 2026

UCLA Bruins Win what a choke pic.twitter.com/6c0wHa2CkP — ? (@Dingusdingus19) May 24, 2026

Then the biggest play of the game came, as UCLA was hit by a pitch that would give them the win with the bases loaded if the call went their way, but many people were upset that the play was even being reviewed at all.

Umps saving ucla, oregon had struck out two straight — TrappHaus (@TrappHausUSA) May 24, 2026

Regardless, the Bruins were able to emerge victorious in the game, 3-2, and all their fans were ecstatic, already looking forward to the College World Series and the games it would bring.

Ucla wins 3-2 over Oregon in the 11th inning on a bases loaded hit batter. Phoenix Call took one for the team. Big Ten champions. It took five minutes of review. Sorry Ducks. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2026

Bye Oregon!

UCLA wins Big Ten Tournament title! — Steve Ramirez (@SteveRRamirez) May 24, 2026