Why UCLA Baseball Built To Win It All

The college baseball postseason is here, and UCLA has been the undisputed number one team in the country all season long, particularly within the Big Ten. This season has been one for the record books in Westwood.

The Bruins set a new program record for regular-season wins, surpassing the 2019 squad's mark of 47 victories as the 2026 team finished with 48. UCLA won every regular-season series and was the only program in the country to take at least two of three games in every weekend series.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins also set a new program record for conference wins, finishing Big Ten play with a 28-2 record and a five-game lead over second-seeded Nebraska. The regular season closed with UCLA's first series win in Seattle since 2014, capped by a 6-1 victory over Washington that secured the program record.

UCLA in the College World Series

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA enters the postseason as the number one team in the country and is now projected to be the number one overall seed in the College World Series. Jonathan Wagner of On3 released his projected bracket and slotted the Bruins as the top overall seed in the Los Angeles Regional. Under that projection, UCLA would share the regional with Boston College as the two seed, Gonzaga as the three seed, and San Diego State as the four seed.

Wagner noted that after Washington's victory over the Bruins earlier in the week, there was a brief window where another program could have made a case to claim the top spot. UCLA closed that window quickly by winning the series.

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As Wagner wrote, "On Thursday, UCLA lost to Washington and it looked like there would be a chance for someone to unseat the Bruins as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They ultimately won the series and retained the top spot for another week. UCLA finished the regular season 48-6 overall, 28-2 in the Big Ten and No. 1 in RPI."

What UCLA Needs To Do To Keep the Number One Seed

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West outfielder Will Gasparino (23) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While shortstop Roch Cholowsky and ace Logan Reddemann will rightfully headline the conversation around this UCLA team, outfielder Will Gasparino and starter Wylan Moss will need to be at their best for the Bruins to make a deep postseason run.

Gasparino has had a season to remember after transferring from Texas. Before arriving in Los Angeles, he was known primarily as an elite defensive player. At UCLA, he has unlocked a new dimension of his game offensively, posting his first career batting average above .300 while finishing second on the team with 19 home runs. His development into a two-way threat has been one of the more important stories of the Bruins' season.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Reddemann, meanwhile, has been dealing with arm fatigue and may need some time to shake off rust when he returns to the mound. That makes Moss's role even more critical heading into the postseason. Moss has been one of the better pitchers in the Big Ten all season, ranking second in the conference in ERA at 2.37 while recording 71 strikeouts against just 20 walks.

He has also held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average, which ranks fifth in the conference. If Moss can replicate that level of performance in the tournament, UCLA will have the pitching depth needed to advance deep into the bracket, even with questions surrounding Reddemann's availability.