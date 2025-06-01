UCLA Softball Season Ends in Controversial, Extra-Inning Thriller
UCLA Softball sees its season end in heartbreak after falling short, 5-4, to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in nine innings of play.
Tennessee's Laura Mealer hit a walk-off single into left field with the bases loaded to win the game and officially eliminate the Bruins.
This slugfest didn't come without a bit of controversy, though, as a game-tying two-run Megan Grant home run with two outs in the seventh inning had to be reviewed after the All-American stepped over home plate and was assisted back to the bag to touch it by catcher Alexis Ramirez, who was next up to bat and pulled Grant out of the celebratory circle to touch home plate.
The review went on for 13 minutes and it was revealed that, although Grant was assisted back to the plate, the play was deemed unreviewable because the infraction wasn't viewed live.
The upheld review not only save UCLA's season for the meantime, it led to All-American pitcher Taylor Tinsley closing out the bottom of the seventh and sending the game into extra innings.
After battling for the next three frames, a leadoff double and two walks to load the bases set up Tennessee for the walk-off single to close out the game.
Grant's seventh inning home run added to her already historic career with the Bruins. She finished the elimination game 1-of-3 with the game-tying two-run homer. The First Team All-American was intentionally walked twoce down the stretch of the game.
Ramirez got the Bruins going in the second inning with a home run to left field on a full count. Sofia Mujica followed with a home run of her own later in the inning.
After allowing two runs in the opening inning, Bruins starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry pitched three scoreless innings until letting up another two on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
UCLA ends its season with a 55-13 (.809) overall record. Four Bruins received NFCA All-American honors and Westwood led Division-I softball with three All-Americans in its infield.
Three of their standout winners (Grant, Tinsley and Jordan Woolery) are juniors and will return to the diamond next season. Despite a heartbreaking end to the season, the Bruins' softball future is looking bright next year.
