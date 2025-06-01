4 UCLA Softball Players Receive All-American Honors
Four UCLA Bruins softball players were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American teams on Wednesday after a stellar season and amidst their 2025 NCAA Softball World Series run.
Junior first baseman Megan Grant and third baseman Jordan Woolery were both named First Team All-Americans.
Senior second baseman Savannah Pola and Junior pitcher Taylor Tinsley were both named to the Third Team and received their first All-American honors of their careers.
The Bruins finished their season 55-11 overall, including a 22-2 record at home. Of the 54 total NFCA All-Americans selected from 33 different schools, UCLA is the only program with three selections in its infield (Grant, Woolery and Pola).
"UCLA's four All-Americans are tied for most in NCAA Division I this season with Southeastern Conference champion Oklahoma," UCLA Athletics wrote. "UCLA now owns the all-time lead with 116 NSCA/NFCA All-America citations, besting Arizona's 114.
"This awards cycle marked the 15th time in program history that four or more Bruins were named All-Americans in one season, most recently being accomplished in 2023."
This is Grant's second time being named and All-American. She finished fourth Division-I softball with 25 home runs on the season and sixth with 79 runs batted in. Her career-high .384 batting average this season was coupled with a stellar .943 slugging percentage, which ranked ninth in Division-I.
Woolery also earned her second All-American honors this season, putting up career-highs in batting average (.415), slugging percentage (.896), on-base percentage (.504) and home runs (23). She also lead the nation with 89 runs batted in.
In her final season with the Bruins, Pola leads the team with a .440 batting average to go along with 96 base hits and 73 runs scored. Her 96 base hits rank third in the country and 73 runs scored rank fourth.
Lastly, UCLA's ace, Tinsley shoved her way to All-American honors with a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 8.26 K/BB and 8.6 K/7. Tinsley notably threw a complete game against the then-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on April 5, allowing just one hit and being named a Softball America "Star of the Week."
The Bruins look to complete their run in the Women's College World Series against Texas Tech on Saturday for an opportunity to advance to the semifinals game on Monday.
