UCLA Solidifies 2027 Recruiting Class With 4-Star Safety

It was reported on Monday that consensus 2027 four-star safety Khalil Terry is shutting down his recruitment. Terry committed to UCLA in April after the Bruins flipped him from Notre Dame. Rivals ranks Terry as the 340th prospect nationally, the 30th safety, and 30th in California.

As a two-way player at Tustin High School, Terry had 33 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns and 62 tackles with 5.0 tackles for loss and one sack as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Terry is one of three 4-star safeties in the 2027 UCLA class.

4⭐️ DB Khalil Terry is SHUTTING DOWN his recruitment #ChesneyTrain 🚂 @KhalilTerry01 — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) July 13, 2026

UCLA 2027 Safety Commits

UCLA also has commitments at safety from 4-star prospects Lawndale Leuzinger, Pole Moala, and Myles Baker from Sierra Canyon. The 2027 UCLA class is currently 17th nationally and fifth in the Big 10 in the Rivals rankings.

Terry has average size for a safety at 5'11 and 180 pounds. Moala is 6'0 and 165 pounds, and Baker is 6'1, 200. The pass defense was a strength for UCLA in 2025. UCLA was 35th nationally, allowing 196.6 passing yards per game; 117th, permitting opponents to complete 66.0 percent of their pass attempts; 118th, with a 147.56 passer rating against, and 70th with opponents averaging 7.2 yards per pass attempt.

Why Terry Chose UCLA

In an interview with Rivals, Terry said, “I was really starting to think about it and I went to go see a practice and I felt how different it was and you could just tell things were definitely changing...Just his winning culture...I know what he’s bringing to UCLA and UCLA is just a great place...all the energy and the juice they bring and I could tell they love football...It just attracted me and I could tell they’re building something special."

4 star S commit Khalil Terry at his OV photo shoot at UCLA pic.twitter.com/kU2ypXZSOc — 🍁 (@LandofNix) June 21, 2026

Terry Scouting Report

Hudson Standish, a 247Sports National Analyst, provided the scouting report on Terry, saying he is an "instinctive and versatile playmaker with three years of starting experience in multiple roles." Standish continued, stating Terry has "Superb ball skills at the catch point."

Terry has natural playmaking skills closer to the line of scrimmage as a slot corner while still making tough tackles in the open field. Standish projects Terry with a high floor as a multi-year starter who has the potential to be an NFL Draft pick.

Terry is a key part of the 2027 UCLA class. New head coach Bob Chesney has positioned UCLA to sign its first top-20 class since 2018. Chesney has never had a losing record in 16 seasons as a head coach. The 2027 class will help set the foundation for Chesney to turn the Bruins around.