Ranking All 42 UCLA Football Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact

Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt this UCLA Bruins roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season. Bob Chesney brought in 42 new players from the transfer portal.
With so many players coming to play for UCLA for the upcoming season, let's rank every single player from the portal by how impactful they are going to be next season.
42. IOL JD Rayner
The UCLA offensive line has brought in many pieces, making it difficult for Rayner to find meaningful playing time.
41. IOL Derek Osman
Just like Rayner, Osman will have a difficult time finding meaningful playing time along the offensive line with so much new talent.
40. TE Stevie Amar
Amar just finished his freshman season at Boston College and didn't touch the field. Amar might not see the field again this year.
39. QB Ty Dieffenbach
Nico Iamaleava will be the starting QB, unless he gets hurt, Dieffenbach will be fighting for a backup spot on the roster.
38. TE Harry Lodge
While more experienced than Amar, Lodge might not see the field much either, as he will be behind two other tight end transfers.
37. CB Osiris Gilbert
The Bruins' secondary is already set, and Gilbert will be looking to fight for being a second-string corner for next season.
36. P Chase Barry
It's an open competition to be the starting punter, as both Barry and Curtis Gerrand came to UCLA to be the starters. Barry started his career at UCLA, but then went to Oklahoma State, and now comes back hoping to start as a senior.
35. IOL Carter Sweazie
The offensive line has been revamped, and there aren't enough spaces for Swazie to start. He can, however, be a good depth piece in case someone gets hurt.
34. WR Semaj Morgan
The wide receiver room is full, and Morgan will be a good player to fill in if someone were to get hurt.
33. RB Dylan Lee
Lee will be behind players such as Wayne Knight and others, and there is only one football. He might get a few touches, but most likely when the game is “over” with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
32. S Mason Rivera
Rivera will be entering a logjam of a safety room, and he could see some playing time when a starter needs to sit for a few plays.
31. EDGE Dallin Havea
Havea will most likely be a depth piece, as Chensey has already got his starters, who followed him from JMU.
30. P Curtis Gerrand
Gerrand just finished his freshman year at Sam Houston and had 64 punts with an average of 43 yards per punt.
29. S Malik Hartford
Hartford is in the same situation as Rivera, as both will be looked at as depth pieces in the secondary.
28. WR Marcus Harris
Another receiver who will be in a full receiver room, however, unlike Morgan, Harris has a chance to have more of an impact on the field.
27. TE Josh Phifer
Phifer followed Chesney from James Madison, but will most likely be the second-string tight end behind Brayden Loftin.
26. CB Jhase McMillan
Cornerback is a full room, but McMillan is talented enough to find meaningful playing time next season.
25. LB Anthony Sacca
The linebacker room is an open room, and he can potentially find playing time throughout the season.
24. LB Drew Spinogatti
Just like Sacca, Spinogatti will enter an open linebacker room and is talented enough to find meaningful playing time.
23. DL Maxwell Roy
Roy arrives from Ohio State, and with a more open defensive tackle room, he could be a good run stopper for UCLA.
22. EGDE Ryan McCulloch
McCulloch enters his senior season and will be looked at as a potential depth piece along the edge.
21. IOL Riley Robell
Robell will be following Bob Chesney from JMU and could potentially be a starter for the Bruins next season.
20. EDGE Aiden Gobaira
Gobaira is another player who came from James Madison. He is very good at getting after the QB and is also able to stop the run effectively.
19. EDGE Amier Washington
Coming from Texas Tech, Washington is another edge rusher who can get after the QB while also stopping the run.
18. Aidan Mizell
Mizell is coming from Florida and will be a key piece of the Bruins' wide receiver room next season with his speed to get past defenders.
17. S Ta'Shawn James
James is coming from Iowa State and will be looked at as a key rotational player for the Bruins next year.
16. OT Mack Indestad
Mack is a very physical tackle, and coming from Eastern Michigan, he has a chip on his shoulder to be a starter for the Bruins next season.
15. DL Tyson Ford
Ford didn't travel far, as he comes from Cal and will be impactful in the run defense along the defensive line.
14. IOL Sean Na'a
Na'a is a great run blocker along the inside of the offensive line, which is great for a Bob Chesney-style offense.
13. WR Brian Rowe Jr.
Rowe just finished his freshman year at South Carolina, and while still young, he is someone who will make an impact but will be looked at as a future star for the Bruins.
12. CB Dante Lovett Jr.
Lovett Jr. is a solid corner and will compete to be a starter. Even if he doesn't start, he will be a key player in the secondary.
11. Darold DeNgohe
DeNgohe is a great run-stuffer along the defensive line and will make a big impact in stopping the run.
10. WR Leland Smith
Smith is a great No. 2 receiver for the Bruins for next season, and the pairing of him and Landon Ellis will be a great 1-2 punch on the outside.
9. TE Brayden Loftin
Loftin is a great blocking tight end from Kansas State, who can also be effective in the play action.
8. OT Jordan Davis
Davis will protect the blindside along the offensive line and is also able to be an effective run-blocking tackle.
7. WR Landon Ellis
Ellis had a breakout year under Bob Chesney last year at James Madison and will now be the top receiver for the Bruins next season.
6. OT Hall Schmidt
Schmidt will be the starting right tackle for the Bruins and could potentially play himself into being one of the best right tackles in the Big Ten.
5. S Tao Johnson
Johnson is coming from Utah and will be an immediate impact player in the secondary, making a great duo with Cole Martin.
4. CB DJ Barksdale
Barksdale will be a great corner in the slot for the Bruins next season, as he is very physical and sticks to receivers like glue.
3. LB Samuel Omosigho
Omosigho came from Oklahoma and was very impactful in the running game. He will be a full-time starter and will be the leader of the defense.
2. EDGE Sahir West
West had seven sacks last year and will be the key player to get after the QB. West just finished leading the Dukes’ defense, as they were one of the top defenses in college football.
1. RB Wayne Knight
Knight was the best running back of the G5 last year with the seventh most rushing yards. Now he will be the full-time starter and will look to be one of the best backs in the country.
Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.