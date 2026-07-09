Ranking All 42 UCLA Football Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact

Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt this UCLA Bruins roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season. Bob Chesney brought in 42 new players from the transfer portal.

With so many players coming to play for UCLA for the upcoming season, let's rank every single player from the portal by how impactful they are going to be next season.

42. IOL JD Rayner

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCLA offensive line has brought in many pieces, making it difficult for Rayner to find meaningful playing time.

41. IOL Derek Osman

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Rayner, Osman will have a difficult time finding meaningful playing time along the offensive line with so much new talent.

40. TE Stevie Amar

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amar just finished his freshman season at Boston College and didn't touch the field. Amar might not see the field again this year.

39. QB Ty Dieffenbach

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava will be the starting QB, unless he gets hurt, Dieffenbach will be fighting for a backup spot on the roster.

38. TE Harry Lodge

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While more experienced than Amar, Lodge might not see the field much either, as he will be behind two other tight end transfers.

37. CB Osiris Gilbert

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' secondary is already set, and Gilbert will be looking to fight for being a second-string corner for next season.

36. P Chase Barry

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) high fives head coach DeShaun Foster after hitting a first quarter field goal against the USC Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's an open competition to be the starting punter, as both Barry and Curtis Gerrand came to UCLA to be the starters. Barry started his career at UCLA, but then went to Oklahoma State, and now comes back hoping to start as a senior.

35. IOL Carter Sweazie

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been revamped, and there aren't enough spaces for Swazie to start. He can, however, be a good depth piece in case someone gets hurt.

34. WR Semaj Morgan

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room is full, and Morgan will be a good player to fill in if someone were to get hurt.

33. RB Dylan Lee

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee will be behind players such as Wayne Knight and others, and there is only one football. He might get a few touches, but most likely when the game is “over” with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

32. S Mason Rivera

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rivera will be entering a logjam of a safety room, and he could see some playing time when a starter needs to sit for a few plays.

31. EDGE Dallin Havea

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Havea will most likely be a depth piece, as Chensey has already got his starters, who followed him from JMU.

30. P Curtis Gerrand

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Mateen Bhaghani (94) makes a field goal against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gerrand just finished his freshman year at Sam Houston and had 64 punts with an average of 43 yards per punt.

29. S Malik Hartford

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (9) and Sonny Styles (0) react during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hartford is in the same situation as Rivera, as both will be looked at as depth pieces in the secondary.

28. WR Marcus Harris

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another receiver who will be in a full receiver room, however, unlike Morgan, Harris has a chance to have more of an impact on the field.

27. TE Josh Phifer

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer (89) rushes as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phifer followed Chesney from James Madison, but will most likely be the second-string tight end behind Brayden Loftin.

26. CB Jhase McMillan

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper (3) catches a pass during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Jhase McMillan (1) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback is a full room, but McMillan is talented enough to find meaningful playing time next season.

25. LB Anthony Sacca

Notre Dame linebacker Anthony Sacca warms up during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The linebacker room is an open room, and he can potentially find playing time throughout the season.

24. LB Drew Spinogatti

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Sacca, Spinogatti will enter an open linebacker room and is talented enough to find meaningful playing time.

23. DL Maxwell Roy

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (93) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roy arrives from Ohio State, and with a more open defensive tackle room, he could be a good run stopper for UCLA.

22. EGDE Ryan McCulloch

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Ryan McCulloch (43) rushes against Texas Southern Tigers offensive lineman Dennis Jones (72) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCulloch enters his senior season and will be looked at as a potential depth piece along the edge.

21. IOL Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robell will be following Bob Chesney from JMU and could potentially be a starter for the Bruins next season.

20. EDGE Aiden Gobaira

Notre Dame defensive end Aiden Gobaira (91) during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nd Football Blue Gold Game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gobaira is another player who came from James Madison. He is very good at getting after the QB and is also able to stop the run effectively.

19. EDGE Amier Washington

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming from Texas Tech, Washington is another edge rusher who can get after the QB while also stopping the run.

18. Aidan Mizell

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mizell is coming from Florida and will be a key piece of the Bruins' wide receiver room next season with his speed to get past defenders.

17. S Ta'Shawn James

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is coming from Iowa State and will be looked at as a key rotational player for the Bruins next year.

16. OT Mack Indestad

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack is a very physical tackle, and coming from Eastern Michigan, he has a chip on his shoulder to be a starter for the Bruins next season.

15. DL Tyson Ford

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford didn't travel far, as he comes from Cal and will be impactful in the run defense along the defensive line.

14. IOL Sean Na'a

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Na'a is a great run blocker along the inside of the offensive line, which is great for a Bob Chesney-style offense.

13. WR Brian Rowe Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) gets around Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Chris Henry (17) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rowe just finished his freshman year at South Carolina, and while still young, he is someone who will make an impact but will be looked at as a future star for the Bruins.

12. CB Dante Lovett Jr.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive backs Dante Lovett (21), Osiris Gilbert (18), Kuron Jabari Jr. (25) and Robert Stafford III (3) and Rodrick Pleasant pose during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovett Jr. is a solid corner and will compete to be a starter. Even if he doesn't start, he will be a key player in the secondary.

11. Darold DeNgohe

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeNgohe is a great run-stuffer along the defensive line and will make a big impact in stopping the run.

10. WR Leland Smith

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is a great No. 2 receiver for the Bruins for next season, and the pairing of him and Landon Ellis will be a great 1-2 punch on the outside.

9. TE Brayden Loftin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) gestures during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loftin is a great blocking tight end from Kansas State, who can also be effective in the play action.

8. OT Jordan Davis

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Michael Fletcher (5) runs toward South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Davis will protect the blindside along the offensive line and is also able to be an effective run-blocking tackle.

7. WR Landon Ellis

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ellis had a breakout year under Bob Chesney last year at James Madison and will now be the top receiver for the Bruins next season.

6. OT Hall Schmidt

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Hall Schmidt (65) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Schmidt will be the starting right tackle for the Bruins and could potentially play himself into being one of the best right tackles in the Big Ten.

5. S Tao Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is coming from Utah and will be an immediate impact player in the secondary, making a great duo with Cole Martin.

4. CB DJ Barksdale

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barksdale will be a great corner in the slot for the Bruins next season, as he is very physical and sticks to receivers like glue.

3. LB Samuel Omosigho

Samuel Omosigho (24) runs drills during an OU football practice in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Omosigho came from Oklahoma and was very impactful in the running game. He will be a full-time starter and will be the leader of the defense.

2. EDGE Sahir West

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West had seven sacks last year and will be the key player to get after the QB. West just finished leading the Dukes’ defense, as they were one of the top defenses in college football.

1. RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight was the best running back of the G5 last year with the seventh most rushing yards. Now he will be the full-time starter and will look to be one of the best backs in the country.