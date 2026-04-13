UCLA Strikes Gold Once Again on 2027 Recruiting Trail

After signing four-star tight end Zach Fares just a day ago, UCLA has followed it up by landing another major piece in four-star safety Pole Moala.

UCLA has been extremely aggressive in the 2027 recruiting class , and considering this is Bob Chesney’s first year as head coach and lead recruiter, it is safe to say he is off to a strong start. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bruins’ newest addition.

BREAKING: FOUR-STAR (‘27) Safety Pole Moala is committing to play for @uclafootball, he tells me for @247sports.

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Moala attends Santa Margarita Catholic HS in CA. He chose the Bruins over schools like Cal, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

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Welcome Pole home Bruins fans! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/PpKcUMyTgT — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) April 13, 2026

Who Is Pole Moala?

Moala currently attends Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Prior to that, he made a name for himself at Leuzinger High School, where he recorded 72 tackles, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

He also saw snaps at receiver, hauling in six catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns, but his future is clearly on the defensive side of the ball. With his versatility and instincts, Moala has the tools to develop into a multi-year starter at UCLA.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Moala is currently ranked 21st overall in California and 28th nationally at the safety position. His production and upside drew attention from top programs across the country, and UCLA beat out several heavy hitters — including Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC — to land his commitment.

What This Means for UCLA

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA’s safety room is already in a solid spot, featuring players like Scooter Jackson , Key Lawrence, and Malik Hartford . Adding Moala not only strengthens that group but also allows him time to develop before stepping into a starting role within the next year or two.

Another important angle here is UCLA’s recruiting footprint. The Bruins have made a clear emphasis on locking down West Coast talent, particularly in California. Winning battles against programs like USC and multiple Big Ten powers shows that Chesney is serious about making UCLA a dominant force in the region.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As it stands, UCLA now holds commitments from seven players in the 2027 class — all from the western region. Five are from California, one from Nevada, and one from New Mexico. That group already includes multiple four-star recruits such as Fares, Colton McKibben, and now Moala.

The bottom line is that UCLA is building serious momentum on the recruiting trail. The pieces are starting to fall into place, and if Chesney can translate this success onto the field, the Bruins could be on the verge of becoming a powerhouse sooner rather than later.