UCLA Standing Out to 4-Star 2027 Quarterback After Visit

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail, making progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class. Over the weekend, the Bruins capped off a busy month of recruiting by hosting a Junior Day.

Several talented recruits were in attendance for the Junior Day, including a four-star in-state quarterback. Following his trip to Westwood, it appears that UCLA has emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment.

4-Star 2027 Quarterback Details UCLA Visit

On Jan. 25, UCLA on SI reported that the Bruins had extended an offer to Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. Since then, Chesney and his staff have moved quickly to build momentum with the in-state quarterback and hosted him on campus for their Junior Day over the weekend.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

While his trip to Westwood comes relatively late in his recruiting process, it appears that UCLA has quickly emerged as a contender for the four-star quarterback. After the visit, he spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about the experience and noted that Chesney and the Bruins exceeded his expectations.

“Overall it was great,” Weber told Biggins. “My expectations for coach Chesney were blown away from all the good things.”

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Weber went on to explain that he and his mom had a personal meeting with Chesney and that it was nice to get to know him as both a coach and a person. He also said it was one of his favorite visits and that he plans to return to Westwood for an official visit at a later date.

“I had a meeting with him and my mom and it was great to see him as not only a coach but a person,” Weber told Biggins. “This was definitely one of my favorite visits I’ve been on so far and I’m for sure going to be back for an official trip.”

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (center) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond (left) and chancellor Julio Frenk at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The young quarterback’s comments about his UCLA experience are a very positive sign for Chesney and company. Weber seems highly interested in the program, and if the Bruins host him for an official visit this spring, they should be well-positioned to land him.

Weber would be a massive addition to UCLA’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 356 overall player in the country, the No. 24 quarterback, and the No. 34 prospect in California.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Bruins will have to compete with several schools for Weber, it’s clear that after his trip to Westwood, UCLA is quickly becoming one of his top choices.

