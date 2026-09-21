UCLA Stock Report: 3 Offensive Players Trending Up After Week 3

The UCLA offense was on another level against Purdue, and multiple players made an impact on the final score.

Within the offense, three players stood out as guys who we haven’t seen make much of an impact this season, but they were able to step up and put together the best performances we’ve seen from them this season.

Leland Smith

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Leland Smith (0) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leland Smith has been nonexistent through the first two weeks, but he finally appeared in Week Three versus Purdue. Smith stepped up late in the game, making some great catches down the stretch, and looked very reliable for Nico Iamaleava.

Smith would end the night with 3 catches for 59 yards, his only productive game this season, and it was a good one. We saw a similar type of game last week from Semaj Morgan, who had another excellent game this week, so hopefully Smith will be able to continue to rise as the season goes on.

Nico Iamaleava

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two weeks of Nico Iamaleava’s 2026 campaign left a lot to be desired. The senior quarterback had made poor decisions in each of his first two starts, but Week Three looked much better overall.

Iamaleava looked controlled and sharp for most of the game and was able to limit the mistakes in the red zone and lead the Bruins offense towards a 52-point night. Iamaleava completed 19-for-31 passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns. Prior to the win against Purdue, Iamaleava had yet to throw a single touchdown all season.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts at the end of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week Three win should allow Bruins fans to feel much better about the direction of this team, as Iamaleava made it clear that this offense can win through the air as well as on the ground. It seemed as if UCLA was becoming too one-dimensional, and Iamaleava showed the necessary ability to limit that worry.

Landon Ellis

Coming back from injury, Landon Ellis showed that he can be more involved in the offense moving forward. He wasn’t targeted as much as others in the receiver room, but he did manage to find the end zone for his first touchdown of the season.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) scores on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving forward, I would expect Ellis to be more involved, especially if Iamaleava is set to continue to improve in his game. The main point of attack for this offense will be the run game this season, so it may be difficult to see receivers get a high volume of targets, but Ellis was able to make the most of his targets against Purdue.