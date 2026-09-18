3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Week 3 Matchup

The Bruins will roll into their first conference matchup unbeaten, and the talent on both rosters suggests they should be able to take down the Boilermakers to improve to 3-0 on the season.

As the Bruins are set to host Purdue in Week Three, here are the storylines I will be looking for in the contest.

Can UCLA Get Off to a Hot Start?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have not been able to jump ahead early in either of their two wins this season. Most of the production in each game came in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Because college football rosters can change so much from one season to the next, it can make it difficult to prepare for an opponent in the offseason. With two weeks of film on this Purdue team, fans can hope UCLA can show productivity in the first half and get off to a better start than what we have seen in the first two weeks.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing the run early would do wonders for this team, as we’ve seen how electric this UCLA ground game can be.

Better Red Zone Decision-Making From Iamaleava

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has not been as polished as fans hoped going into the season. His biggest flaw has been his inability to finish through the air in the red zone.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the first two games, Iamaleava has thrown a red-zone interception, with the most recent one being the worst of the two. Both interceptions took potential points off the board for the Bruins and have been a major reason UCLA has not been able to jump out to an early lead.

Not to mention, both interceptions have been a huge momentum shift, but UCLA paid the price for it in the game against Cal. Against Purdue, I’m certain there will be plenty of eyes on Iamaleava’s ability to finish drives when the Bruins approach the end zone.

Which Wide Receiver Will Step Up?

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) reacts after making a catch during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has had no shortage of injuries at the receiver position this season, and Mikey Matthews is the latest to miss time. He was recently ruled out against Purdue, and someone will need to step up to fill the void.

Last week, Semaj Morgan did a fantastic job when Matthews left the game early, with Landon Ellis also out of the lineup with an injury. Ellis will be available against Purdue, so it will be interesting to see the dynamic in that unit and which receiver will rise to the top against the Boilermakers.