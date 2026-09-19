UCLA Football Mailbag: Nico Iamaleava Faces Major Questions

UCLA is off to a 2-0 start under Bob Chesney, but the Bruins still have plenty of questions to answer as they gear up to take on Purdue in the first Big Ten matchup of the season.

After two games, UCLA has shown a ton of promise in certain areas of the field, particularly in the running game and the much-improved defense compared to last season. However, some areas still need strengthening as the season goes on.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week’s mailbag looks at some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bruins' recent performances and what needs to happen in Week Three for the Bruins to start 3-0.

Brian Rowe Needs To Sustain His Performance

Brian Rowe has looked fantastic this season in the first half of the action, but that is exactly the issue. He has seemingly disappeared after halftime in each of the Bruins' first two weeks, and a large portion of that can be attributed to the run-heavy offense that UCLA has adopted after the break.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rowe should no doubt continue to impress in the first two frames, I would like to see a healthy diet of Brian Rowe in the passing game later on in the action. If this UCLA offense becomes too one-dimensional after halftime, it could struggle against talented Big Ten teams.

What Can Landon Ellis Provide in His Return?

We haven’t seen the dosage of Landon Ellis as we originally thought. After missing last week with a head injury suffered in the game against Cal, Ellis is finally set to rejoin the action.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) reacts after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s logged just one catch for 20 yards this season, but will be an excellent addition back into the starting lineup. As Iamaleava hopefully ramps up this passing attack in the coming weeks, Ellis could be a huge part of the breakthrough.

Nico Iamaleava’s Game Under a Magnifying Glass

When your quarterback hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown through the first two games, fans are rightfully going to have questions. Granted, the running game has been the point of attack for this UCLA offense, but you’d still like to see a bit more from the former 5-star quarterback.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the first conference matchup of the season, it seems as if Iamaleava’s game is now getting put under a magnifying glass, and the tension is rising. I don’t believe the Bruins are in the market for a quarterback change at all, but Iamaleava’s performance pressure certainly seems to be building.

With the running game looking as strong as it has recently, a breakthrough from Iamaleava seems like the final step for this team to hit their ceiling.