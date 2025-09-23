UCLA's Remaining Strength Of Schedule Rises in CFB Ranks
Believe it or not, the UCLA Bruins' season can potentially get worse than it has already turned out to be.
The Bruins already had one of the toughest schedules of any Power Four school going into the season, but with Big Ten conference play commencing and UCLA's abysmal 0-3 start to the season, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, much less among Power Four programs.
ESPN's Football Power Index updates everything around college football daily, including the strength of every team's remaining schedule. With nine games left on the season, the Bruins' remaining strength of schedule rose to the No. 11 hardest in all of college football.
All 10 teams ranked below UCLA, however, are ranked within the top 55 of ESPN's FPI. The Bruins are ranked No. 93. Along with their strength of schedule, the Bruins are ranked No. 132 in Game Control -- the chance that a team will control a game from start to finish -- and 135th in average in-game win probability.
Yes, 135th.
The Bruins' jolt in strength of schedule comes after a powerful Week 4 from many of their remaining opponents. Most notably USC and Indiana, which each had a statement win that pushed them higher up in the updated AP Top 25.
That makes four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents ranked in the Top 25, each with no sign of slowing down.
AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Opponents Rising Quickly
Let's check out where they all rank in the new poll.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 1)
The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
11. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 8)
Indiana had a statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.
21. USC Trojans (Up 4)
Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.
