UCLA's Remaining Strength Of Schedule Rises in CFB Ranks

The Bruins have an even tougher road ahead than they did before Week 4 of College Football.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyler Partlow (81) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyler Partlow (81) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Believe it or not, the UCLA Bruins' season can potentially get worse than it has already turned out to be.

The Bruins already had one of the toughest schedules of any Power Four school going into the season, but with Big Ten conference play commencing and UCLA's abysmal 0-3 start to the season, the Bruins have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football, much less among Power Four programs.

Second-year UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following a 0-3 start to the 2025 season | Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ESPN's Football Power Index updates everything around college football daily, including the strength of every team's remaining schedule. With nine games left on the season, the Bruins' remaining strength of schedule rose to the No. 11 hardest in all of college football.

All 10 teams ranked below UCLA, however, are ranked within the top 55 of ESPN's FPI. The Bruins are ranked No. 93. Along with their strength of schedule, the Bruins are ranked No. 132 in Game Control -- the chance that a team will control a game from start to finish -- and 135th in average in-game win probability.

Yes, 135th.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) following the loss against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bruins' jolt in strength of schedule comes after a powerful Week 4 from many of their remaining opponents. Most notably USC and Indiana, which each had a statement win that pushed them higher up in the updated AP Top 25.

That makes four of UCLA's nine remaining opponents ranked in the Top 25, each with no sign of slowing down.

AP Top 25 Shakeup: UCLA Opponents Rising Quickly

Let's check out where they all rank in the new poll.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) scrambles in front of tight end Will Kacmarek (89) during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Down 1)

The No. 3 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field prior to the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

11. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 8)

Indiana had a statement win in Week 4, taking down the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini 63-10 to move up to the No. 11 in the country. UCLA now has four remaining opponents in the AP Top 25, three of them being within the top 11.

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrate with Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) after a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

21. USC Trojans (Up 4)

Southern California moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 21 in the nation after flexing its offensive explosion against the Michigan State Spartans, coming out with a 45-31 victory. The Trojans mark the fourth ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.