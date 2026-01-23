UCLA Targeting 3-Star 2027 Power Lineman

Now that new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has been in Westwood for over a month, and the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal is behind him, he and his staff have shifted their focus to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to target some of the top prospects in the country.

One of the prospects UCLA is targeting is a three-star offensive lineman in the 2027 class from California. Although the Bruins entered his recruitment relatively late, Chesney and company are making a push to land him.

UCLA Making Late Push For 2027 Offensive Lineman

On Jan. 15, UCLA extended an offer to Avery Michael, a three-star offensive tackle from Turlock High School in Turlock, California. He shared on X that the Bruins' offer came after a conversation with offensive line coach Chris Smith.

“After a great call with [Coach Chris Smith,] I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of California Los Angeles!!” Michael wrote.

The Bruins are the 28th Division I program to offer Michael, and it comes after the three-star offensive lineman had already narrowed down his list of schools to six earlier this month, naming Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, and Washington as his finalists.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite UCLA entering Michael’s recruitment late, Chesney and his staff are making a strong push for him. On Jan. 21, Smith traveled to Turlock High School to visit the 6’5”, 250-pound offensive lineman and pitch the Bruins to him in person.

UCLA’s efforts to become a contender in Michael’s recruitment are paying off, as the young offensive lineman recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he plans to visit the school at the end of the month.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’m going to visit UCLA on the 31st now too,” Michael told Biggins. “Coach Smith, the new OL coach at UCLA offered me and we had a good home visit so I’m going to visit there in the morning and then USC in the afternoon.”

With a good visit, UCLA should be able to significantly improve its standing with Michael as the Bruins continue their push to land him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Michael would be a massive addition to UCLA’s 2027 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 720 overall player nationally, the No. 59 offensive tackle, and the No. 80 prospect from California.

While the Bruins face an uphill battle to land him, it’s clear that Cheseny and company have made significant progress in Michael’s recruitment over the past week and have established UCLA as a serious contender in the battle for the three-star lineman.

