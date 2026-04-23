UCLA Flips 4-Star Transfer From Notre Dame

Bob Chesney is beginning to establish a new era of college football in Westwood.

UCLA continued its recruiting surge by landing Khalil Terry, a four-star safety ranked No. 19 nationally at his position. The commitment comes just days after UCLA added another four-star defensive back in Pole Moala , signaling that the Bruins are not slowing down on the recruiting trail.

Who Is Khalil Terry?

The California native, who plays in Tustin, California, is also a local win. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Terry has been highly productive at the high school level, recording 179 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 29 pass breakups, and nine interceptions.

That production has earned him strong evaluations across the board. Many project him as a multi-year starter at the college level with legitimate NFL upside — exactly the type of player UCLA has been targeting under Chesney .

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On film, Terry stands out for his ball skills at the catch point. His ability to track the ball and generate turnovers is evident, and his interception totals back that up. He has the tools to develop into a true ball hawk at the Big Ten level.

More importantly, this commitment reinforces a clear recruiting strategy. Chesney has emphasized locking down in-state talent, and Terry is another example of UCLA keeping top prospects home while beating out national powers.

Why This Commitment Is Huge for the Bruins

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What makes Terry’s commitment even more impressive is where he came from. He was previously committed to Notre Dame, but UCLA flipped him. Taking a player from a program like Notre Dame is not something that happens by accident — it shows UCLA is beginning to operate like a top-tier program.

The Bruins also beat out more than 30 programs for Terry, including USC, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon. Winning that kind of battle — especially against USC — stands out. UCLA has now posistioned themselves amoung the elite.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Terry becomes the fourth four-star prospect UCLA has landed in the 2027 class, joining Colton McKibben, Zac Fares , and Moala. With his addition, UCLA’s class now sits firmly in the top 25 nationally.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA is building something real. With a top-25 class already taking shape, Chesney is proving he can recruit at a high level — and if this momentum continues, the Bruins could be on the verge of something much bigger.