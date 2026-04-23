UCLA Flips 4-Star Transfer From Notre Dame
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Bob Chesney is beginning to establish a new era of college football in Westwood.
UCLA continued its recruiting surge by landing Khalil Terry, a four-star safety ranked No. 19 nationally at his position. The commitment comes just days after UCLA added another four-star defensive back in Pole Moala, signaling that the Bruins are not slowing down on the recruiting trail.
Who Is Khalil Terry?
The California native, who plays in Tustin, California, is also a local win. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Terry has been highly productive at the high school level, recording 179 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 29 pass breakups, and nine interceptions.
That production has earned him strong evaluations across the board. Many project him as a multi-year starter at the college level with legitimate NFL upside — exactly the type of player UCLA has been targeting under Chesney.
On film, Terry stands out for his ball skills at the catch point. His ability to track the ball and generate turnovers is evident, and his interception totals back that up. He has the tools to develop into a true ball hawk at the Big Ten level.
More importantly, this commitment reinforces a clear recruiting strategy. Chesney has emphasized locking down in-state talent, and Terry is another example of UCLA keeping top prospects home while beating out national powers.
Why This Commitment Is Huge for the Bruins
What makes Terry’s commitment even more impressive is where he came from. He was previously committed to Notre Dame, but UCLA flipped him. Taking a player from a program like Notre Dame is not something that happens by accident — it shows UCLA is beginning to operate like a top-tier program.
The Bruins also beat out more than 30 programs for Terry, including USC, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon. Winning that kind of battle — especially against USC — stands out. UCLA has now posistioned themselves amoung the elite.
Terry becomes the fourth four-star prospect UCLA has landed in the 2027 class, joining Colton McKibben, Zac Fares, and Moala. With his addition, UCLA’s class now sits firmly in the top 25 nationally.
The bottom line is that UCLA is building something real. With a top-25 class already taking shape, Chesney is proving he can recruit at a high level — and if this momentum continues, the Bruins could be on the verge of something much bigger.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.