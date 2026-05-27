This Dream UCLA Matchup Would Create Wild Environment

The 2026 UCLA football schedule is set, with the Bruins going on the road to Cal for Week 1 on September 5th.

Bob Chesney is the new head coach of the Bruins and has been tasked with not only rebuilding a team to compete next year, but also a program to compete for the future. So far this offseason, Chesney has done a great job rebuilding this team for next year. Chesney brought in 42 players through the transfer portal while only losing 26 from last year's team.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney was also able to retain a key player from last year's team in Nico Iamaleava, who entered the transfer portal last offseason.

Joel Klatt, one of the top minds in college football, released his dream matchups between the Big Ten and the SEC. On Klatt's list, he lists a matchup between UCLA and Tennessee as one that would be fiery for Tennessee fans.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klatt on the Matchup

Nico Iamaleava came to UCLA after a messy divorce from the University of Tennessee. After leading the Vols to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, Nico entered the transfer portal amid disagreements over NIL and landed at UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klatt points out that Tennessee fans were particularly upset with Iamaleava’s decision to enter the transfer portal and would “love” to see him back in Knoxville, heckling him throughout the game.

“How about Nico Iamaleava going back to Tennessee? Yes, yes, I want to see that one," Klatt said. "How about Nico and ( Bob Chesney ) going to face Josh Heupel in Tennessee back in Knoxville? I’m sure those fans would just welcome them, welcome Nico back with open arms, because that one ended so well.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is some sarcasm in Klatt’s voice as the Vols fans won't "welcome Nico back with open arms.” However, it would be an electric environment in Tennessee to see this matchup.

How Iamaleava Ended Up at UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The story of Iamaleava and Tennessee is fascinating in the era of NIL. Every player now negotiates a contract with the school to be paid the amount they deserve, something that was banned in college athletics before 2021.

After a reported disagreement over how much Nico would make in the 2025 season and Nico skipping spring practices, he entered the transfer portal and wound up at UCLA. A day later, former Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar would enter the transfer portal… and transfer to Tennessee.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both parties have moved on from the situation. However, because fans still hold a grudge against Nico, it shouldn't be surprising that college football minds want to see UCLA flying down to Knoxville, Tennessee.