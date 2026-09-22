This UCLA Receiver Could Be Ready for Much Bigger Role

UCLA’s offense exploded for 52 points and 645 yards against Purdue. While Wayne Knight, Nico Iamaleava, and Semaj Morgan got the majority of the attention, Leland Smith quietly came up huge for the Bruins.

Smith previously had not been involved in the first two weeks of the season but emerged as a dependable receiver who made big plays in crucial moments down the stretch.

Leland Smith Made His Opportunities Count

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Leland Smith (0) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at the box score alone, Smith’s performance may not immediately jump out. He had three catches for 59 yards, but each one was crucial for moving the chains against the Boilermakers.

At the end of the second quarter, with the game knotted at 21, Smith caught a 27-yard pass from Iamaleava on third-and-15 to advance the Bruins to Purdue’s 32-yard line with 33 seconds to go. Smith then hauled in a 16-yard catch a few plays later with 12 seconds on the clock, once again for a first down to advance to Purdue’s 16-yard line.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA was then able to secure a crucial field goal to end the half and head into the locker room with momentum. Leland Smith played a major role in the Bruins' strong finish to the first half.

UCLA's Receiver Room Just Got More Interesting

There is no shortage of talent at the wide receiver position for the Bruins, and a recent development has just made things much more interesting. Head Coach Bob Chesney revealed that Mikey Matthews is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury in the first half against San Diego State.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's certainly a tough blow for the Bruins, it’s relieving to know they have talent that can step up and make plays in Matthews' absence. Nico Iamaleava will still have multiple options to turn to, and Smith’s recent success only adds to the depth inside the positional unit.

Smith’s physical frame and size at 6’4” give the Bruins a different physical option than some of the other receivers, and it will be interesting to see how he is utilized in Bob Chesney’s offense.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Smith may not suddenly become UCLA’s No. 1 receiver overnight, his performance on Saturday has given the coaching staff a great reason to keep him involved in the game plan moving forward. If Smith can continue to capitalize on his playing time and give the Bruins consistent production, UCLA’s already deep wide receiver room could become a real threat for Big Ten defenses.