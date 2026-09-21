What Nico Iamaleava Proved in Week Three Win Over Purdue

The first two weeks for quarterback Nico Iamaleava did not live up to the heights of the talent that he has. While there’s still room to grow as the season progresses, Week Three provided viewers with a much better picture of the quarterback that Iamaleava can be.

After not throwing a single passing touchdown in the first two games, Iamaleava had a great night against Purdue’s defense. The senior quarterback threw for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 52-38 win over the first Big Ten opponent for the Bruins.

Toughness and Resilience

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts at the end of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava would leave the game for the first time with an apparent hand injury, which allowed his younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, to come into the game for a handful of snaps. The injury didn’t seem significant, however, as Nico would return just a few plays later.

The more worrisome injury came at the end of the third quarter, when Iamaleava took a shot following a pass and landed on his shoulder, where he stayed on the floor, seemingly in pain. He would come out of the game for the second time that night, but as the fourth quarter was set to begin, he was quickly strapping his helmet back on.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the blow to his shoulder, I was certain that we wouldn’t see him the rest of the night, but obviously Iamaleava had other plans. His returning to the action was a true testament to his toughness and the resilience he showed late Saturday night.

Improved Decision Making

Another area of attention in Iamaleava’s performance last night was his improved decision-making. I was impressed for the majority of the game with the throws Iamaleava made and the decisions he made in the pocket. There were plenty of times that he took what the defense offered and allowed the Bruins to move the ball down the field efficiently.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Keyshawn Burgos (11) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest improvement was the lack of costly mistakes Iamaleava made. Following back-to-back weeks with a red zone interception, he made much better choices in scoring range and was a major factor in the reason the Bruins were able to score 52 points and win this game.

Iamaleava’s performance against Purdue should be very exciting for Bruins fans moving forward. While the run game has been the bread and butter so far, Iamaleava proved that he has the talent to hurt defenses through the air as well.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Kelsie Kasper interviews UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He will obviously be a crucial part of this Bruins’ offense moving forward, and should he be able to stay healthy, the buzz surrounding UCLA could continue to grow louder.