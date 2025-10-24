Three UCLA Offensive Stars Who Must Shine vs. Indiana
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are taking the main stage of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in hopes of extending their improbable midseason turnaround.
Not only do the Hoosiers have one of the best offenses in college football, led by Curt Cignetti and Heisman hopeful quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they also have one of the best defenses. Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel are going to have their hands full against this juggernaut, and the offense is going to have to step up.
Just as we do every week, let's take a look at the three Bruins who must make an impact against the Hoosiers on Saturday.
1. Nico Iamaleava, QB
The Bruins' star signal-caller's midseason turnaround took a small halt against Maryland despite the win.
Iamaleava's performance against the Terps wasn't all to write home about. He finished 21-of-35 on passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was taken back for a touchdown.
UCLA is playing an infinitely better defense, and Iamaleava is going to have to be dialed in if he wants to keep pace with Mendoza.
2. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, WR
UCLA slot receiver Mikey Matthews caught Iamaleava's only touchdown last week, but Titus Mokiao-Atimalala's impact shouldn't be overlooked.
Against Maryland, he caught six passes for 102 yards (17.0 average) and did most of his damage accruing yards after the catch.
Iamaleava has generally had a different No. 1 target week by week, fluctuating between Mokiao-Atimalala, Matthews, Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr., but Mokiao-Atimalala isn't one to slouch on moving forward.
3. Anthony Frias II, RB
As Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods dealt with injuries throughout last week's game, fourth-string running back Anthony Frias took the spotlight.
He scored his first career touchdown against the Terrapins on a 55-yarder and finished the game with 97 ground yards on four carries (24.3 average).
He likely won't replicate that impact against Indiana, and if Thomas and Woods are healthy, he may not even get as many carries. But if he does, Frias proved he's ready to step up when the Bruins need him. Look for him to be a spark off the sidelines.
The Bruins take on the Hoosiers in front of a national stage on Saturday, kicking off in Bloomington at 12 p.m. ET on FOX's Big Noon Saturday.
