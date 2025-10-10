All Bruins

Three Week 7 Games UCLA Fans Must Keep an Eye On

Bruins fans may be interested in the outcomes of these three Week 7 games.

Connor Moreno

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Antwain Littleton II (7) is stopped short of a first down on a fourth down play by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (0), linebacker Javin Wright (33), and defensive back Tommi Hill (31) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Antwain Littleton II (7) is stopped short of a first down on a fourth down play by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (0), linebacker Javin Wright (33), and defensive back Tommi Hill (31) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) changed the entire trajectory of their season by upsetting No. 7-ranked Penn State last week.

What was once a season with a dreadful outcome turned into a potentially historic turnaround. DeShaun Foster started last season 1-5 before turning in a 5-7 season. What can Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel do with a 0-4 start and a team with a higher ceiling?

This turnaround makes UCLA's remaining opponents even more important, which is why Bruins fans may want to keep an eye on how they do. The Bruins play bright and early in the morning, which means fans can stay on the couch and watch these three games.

1. Maryland Terrapins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fullback Janiran Bonner (16) scores a touchdown against Maryland Terrapins defensive back Beau Brade (2) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This one's a double whammy. Two UCLA opponents, both of which are coming up very soon. In fact, the Bruins take on Maryland next week.

The Terrapins started the season 4-0 and were one of the hottest teams in the nation before giving up a 20-point lead against Washington last week.

Bruins fans should be rooting for the Cornhuskers to come out with this one. Maryland was projected to be a worse team than UCLA going into the season, and this week's results could bring that projection back to form.

Nebraska was No. 1 on last week's list because it played against the Bruins' Week 7 opponent, Michigan State, and took care of business, giving UCLA a team on the heels of two straight losses.

The Cornhuskers can do the Bruins the exact same favor this week by coming out on top of the Terrapins.

2. USC Trojans vs. No. 15 Michigan

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) rushes against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nothing like a good, old-fashioned hate watch, right?

UCLA's crosstown rivals continue a daunting three-game stretch by playing host to No. 15 Michigan. The Trojans had a bye last week, but are coming off a loss to No. 17-ranked Illinois in Week 5.

The Fighting Illini were 23rd and USC was 21st for their matchup, and the loss bumped the Trojans out of the rankings entirely.

Bruins fans, I advise you to wake up early, watch a potential UCLA win at 9 a.m. PT, take a nap, then wake up and enjoy this hate watch at 4:30 p.m. PT.

3. No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers @ No. 3 Oregon Ducks

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If you don't want to take a nap, flip on this game.

Indiana hosts UCLA in a couple of weeks, so why not tune into one of the games of the week while getting some film done on the No. 7 Hoosiers?

Hmm... a No. 7-ranked team on UCLA's schedule? Rings a bell, doesn't it?

The Hoosiers and the Ducks are expected to put on a show, so I advise you to tune in.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.