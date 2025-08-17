UCLA Tight End Preparing for 'Emotional' Return to Field
Tenured UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl never thought he'd be in Westwood for as long as he has. But a worldwide pandemic and a brutal ACL/meniscus injury afforded him two extra years of eligibility, and an emotional final return to the field.
Habermehl tore his ACL and meniscus during spring camp in 2024, an injury that kept him out all of last season. Through an intense physical and emotional recovery, UCLA's season opener against Utah on Aug. 30 is going to be one of the most emotional days of his collegiate career.
"When we were at the Spring Showcase at the Rose Bowl, I kind of soaked it in, realizing I'm finally going to be able to run out there for Utah," Habermehl said Saturday on how much thought he's given to his first game back. "It was a long, long season being away from the team, on the sideline, not suiting up. It was a lot of mental battles and obstacles, physical, too.
"I'm just really excited. I know it's going to be an emotional day. But I think it's going to be emotional in a positive way."
The last time Habermehl took the field, the Bruins hadn't undergone all this turnover, from players on the field to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
One of the position groups DeShaun Foster is certain will be impacted positively by all these changes is the tight ends. After losing Moliki Matavao, plenty of returners are stepping up, and Foster credits Sunseri's new "everything" offense as one of the reasons the position group is going to flourish.
"I think Moliki had a really good year last season," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "I just think that we're going to use the tight end any way that we can. But we're just excited about this being a full offense and not just a one-dimensional thing, you know? Just being a full offense that can run the ball and stretch the field."
"I would say, probably the tight ends," he said when asked which group has grown the most. "Just having Huddy back and Renda and some guys that are new that weren't here in spring. Jack's doing a great job and my true freshmen are playing well, too."
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
