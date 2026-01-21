Bruins Land Another Transfer Tight End

Bob Chesney and UCLA continue to storm through the transfer portal, adding a few more commitments to their football program on Tuesday.



One of those new commits was former Georgia Tech and Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound redshirt senior who will have one year of eligibility to use with the Bruins. Lodge's commitment brings UCLA's transfer class to 50 commits and the No. 11 overall ranking.



Harry Lodge's Transfer Adventures



Lodge is a former three-star recruit and standout three-sport athlete from Massachusetts. He spent his first three seasons of college football at Wake Forest, serving mostly as a blocking tight end/extra offensive lineman, but did make 12 catches for 110 yards in 16 games for the Demon Deacons.



Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Harry Lodge (89) attempts to catch the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He briefly transferred to Georgia Tech last winter before returning to Wake Forest after spring practice but did not appear in any games in 2025. Lodge was the No.64-ranked tight end in the transfer portal and the No. 1068 overall player.



What Does UCLA Currently Have at Tight End



Tight end was a position of need for the Bruins this offseason, with three leaving the program (Hudson Habermehl, Jake Renda, and Jack Pedersen) and three others returning with limited experience. With Chesney's usage of 12 personnel (two tight ends on the field at once) and pro-style rushing attack, that simply wasn't enough, no matter the experience.



Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

While Chesney's offenses at James Madison didn't give any tight ends much volume in the passing game, it's still an important and influential position in his scheme overall.



Harry Lodge is now the fourth tight end that UCLA has added through the transfer portal, joining Brayden Loftin (Kansas State), Stevie Amar (Boston College), and Josh Phifer (James Madison). The four transfer additions also have limited production and playing time throughout their careers, but they'll definitely increase the competitiveness at the position to get the most out of each individual.



Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Taylor Thompson (17) reacts with tight end Josh Phifer (89) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Amar is the only transfer who has yet to appear on offense in a college game, playing sparingly on special teams as a freshman for Boston College last fall. Meanwhile, Loftin and Phifer are the most likely candidates to have an impact on the offense due to their experience in the passing game. Phifer is also a carry-over from Chesney's JMU team, so he has familiarity working in his favor.



Lodge likely fits as a blocker, much as he has played throughout his career, with a little bit of underrated upside as a receiver.



Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Harry Lodge (89) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ideally, the veterans brought in will serve as place holders as the younger guys continue to grow, learn, and adjust, but there are still plenty of questions to answer at tight end. Lodge's addition gives the new staff another option.

