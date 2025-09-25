Is UCLA's Tim Skipper Staying True to DeShaun Foster’s D.R.E.?
DeShaun Foster ran the UCLA Bruins under three crucial pillars -- discipline, respect and enthusiasm. D.R.E.
The messaging stuck during Foster's tenure and was the backbone of the shift in culture the former head coach pioneered in Westwood.
Nearly two weeks after his dismissal, "DRE" is still scripted on the fences of UCLA's practice field, but does Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper still emphasize that message in the post-Foster era?
"I think those are words that are always good," Skipper said Wednesday ahead of his UCLA debut against Northwestern on Saturday. "I think every team uses those words in some way, and we are doing that by our style of play, that's what I would say. Our style of play does all our talking.
"We don't have to actually say the words or any of that stuff. But we need to play that way. So, that's our style of play. Whether we're here, anywhere, wherever, we're going to play that way. So, it's always about the style of play."
Skipper has already shifted in many facets since taking over for Fosters. Most notably by allowing the media more time and the ability to film at practice. It's a small, yet important, effort as he aims to turn an abysmal season around.
From Bye Week Bowling to Bowl Game Dreams: UCLA's Reset
Despite a catastrophic start to the season, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) still have dreams of going bowling this season, and interim head coach Tim Skipper made that dream come true... sort of.
Winless through three games, the Bruins' chance at making a bowl game is becoming increasingly unlikely. After all, making a bowl game was UCLA's baseline goal going into the season, having finished last year with just five wins.
But Skipper, who is stepping in for the recently relieved DeShaun Foster, made an effort to get back to that goal by actually going bowling.
The Bruins had a bye in Week 4, allowing Skipper to take his team back to "training camp," as he quipped. An integral part of every training camp?
"A little team activity, team bonding," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We went bowling. To get in a fun atmosphere and still be competing. That was the whole thought behind it. And I also wanted to get out of the building to be honest, even for me and the coach's sake.
"We've been locked in just working and grinding and all that stuff, so we needed to get away and just kind of take a deep breath and compete in a different way. So I enjoyed watching the guys have a little fun, having them try to get the highest score. And then we ate dinner there also. So, it was all good."
Skipper is familiar with bowling. He took Fresno State to two bowl games. First as acting head coach in 2023 and second as interim last season.
But this situation is different. Skipper has been searching for ways to turn the ship around following Foster's firing. So far, the word out of his pseudo-training camp is good, and even players are taking the effort to lift morale.
