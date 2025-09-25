All Bruins

Is UCLA's Tim Skipper Staying True to DeShaun Foster’s D.R.E.?

The Bruins' interim head coach explained what those pillars mean to UCLA in the post-Foster era.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
DeShaun Foster ran the UCLA Bruins under three crucial pillars -- discipline, respect and enthusiasm. D.R.E.

The messaging stuck during Foster's tenure and was the backbone of the shift in culture the former head coach pioneered in Westwood.

Nearly two weeks after his dismissal, "DRE" is still scripted on the fences of UCLA's practice field, but does Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper still emphasize that message in the post-Foster era?

"I think those are words that are always good," Skipper said Wednesday ahead of his UCLA debut against Northwestern on Saturday. "I think every team uses those words in some way, and we are doing that by our style of play, that's what I would say. Our style of play does all our talking.

"We don't have to actually say the words or any of that stuff. But we need to play that way. So, that's our style of play. Whether we're here, anywhere, wherever, we're going to play that way. So, it's always about the style of play."

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Skipper has already shifted in many facets since taking over for Fosters. Most notably by allowing the media more time and the ability to film at practice. It's a small, yet important, effort as he aims to turn an abysmal season around.

From Bye Week Bowling to Bowl Game Dreams: UCLA's Reset

Despite a catastrophic start to the season, the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) still have dreams of going bowling this season, and interim head coach Tim Skipper made that dream come true... sort of.

Winless through three games, the Bruins' chance at making a bowl game is becoming increasingly unlikely. After all, making a bowl game was UCLA's baseline goal going into the season, having finished last year with just five wins.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper on the sidelines during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

But Skipper, who is stepping in for the recently relieved DeShaun Foster, made an effort to get back to that goal by actually going bowling.

The Bruins had a bye in Week 4, allowing Skipper to take his team back to "training camp," as he quipped. An integral part of every training camp?

"A little team activity, team bonding," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We went bowling. To get in a fun atmosphere and still be competing. That was the whole thought behind it. And I also wanted to get out of the building to be honest, even for me and the coach's sake.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"We've been locked in just working and grinding and all that stuff, so we needed to get away and just kind of take a deep breath and compete in a different way. So I enjoyed watching the guys have a little fun, having them try to get the highest score. And then we ate dinner there also. So, it was all good."

Skipper is familiar with bowling. He took Fresno State to two bowl games. First as acting head coach in 2023 and second as interim last season.

But this situation is different. Skipper has been searching for ways to turn the ship around following Foster's firing. So far, the word out of his pseudo-training camp is good, and even players are taking the effort to lift morale.

