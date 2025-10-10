How UCLA, Skipper Are Managing Early Kickoff vs. Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest one-win teams in recent memory, coming off a stunning win over No. 7 Penn State last week.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper made sure his squad celebrated the win for just one day, because a new challenge is on the horizon -- Michigan State.
UCLA's Week 7 matchup against the Spartans is an intriguing one. The Bruins are coming off one of the biggest wins of the season, while MSU is on the heels of two straight losses. An important obstacle for the road Bruins, though, is the 9 a.m. kickoff time in East Lansing.
Travel, and early kickoff times for that matter, are a new challenge for the West Coast teams that joined the Big Ten, and Skipper detailed how they are preparing for the early kickoff during his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show.
"The biggest thing is, we're going to practice here Thursday, and then we're going to fly out," Skipper explained. "And then once we get there, we're on their time. So this is a 12 o'clock game. It's not a, 'Oh, the game's at 12 but it's nine at home,' or, 'Pregame meal's at nine, but at home it's six.' We don't talk like that.
"The time is where we're at, and it's a 12 o'clock game, we're going to play it like it's a 12 o'clock game. The last one was a 12:30 game; this one is 30 minutes before that. That's how we're going to see it and do it."
A mindset like this is why Skipper was able to turn the Bruins around and instill enough belief into a 0-4 team to come out and upset a top 10 team in the nation, and he's not slowing down anytime soon.
'Why Not Me?': Skipper Details Fearless Coaching Approach
Tim Skipper fears no one.
Whether it's a mere mortal, or a behemoth like the No. 7 team in the nation, the UCLA Bruins' interim head coach is going to attack the opposition with the same mindset that guided him, an undersized mike linebacker, to a lengthy college football playing and coaching career.
"I've been undersized, underdog, whatever you want to call it, my whole entire life," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "I played middle linebacker and I'm only like 5-8, 5-9, or whatever, and tackled some of the bets backs that ever played the game. LaDainian Tomlinson, DeShaun Foster, it can go on, and on, and on.
"I came to the realization when I got out of high school that we're all breathing the same air, so why not me? That's basically where it all comes from. I can't be afraid of somebody that's breathing the same air as me. They need water just like I do. I just try to outwork people. That's how I was as a player and that's how I am as a coach."
This mindset anchored a two-week turnaround in Westwood. What was once likely going to be a lost season turned into a potentially impressive turnaround alongside new offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel.
