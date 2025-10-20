What Tim Skipper Found Out About UCLA During Maryland Win
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are an entirely different team than the one they were before Tim Skipper took the reins as interim head coach, but he's still constantly searching for something more in his squad.
Saturday's gritty 20-17 win over Maryland uncovered one thing Skipper had been searching for since the Bruins started the season 0-4 -- belief.
- "I think it’s all about belief, belief," Skipper said postgame. "The guys believe, they believe. There is nothing that happens throughout the game that is going to take away confidence. You don’t really know that until you get in a tight game like that. I found out today that the guys believe.
- "I kind of knew that, but when you get in a tight game like this, and everything is not going your way and all these things, and you find a way to pull it out, and nobody pointed fingers. That tells you something. I think belief is the key word. The guys believed all the way to the end and I’m glad we got it done.”
Belief was necessary during their win because at various points in the game, it looked like UCLA was going to fall back on some early-season habits.
Bruins Survived Old Demons
For a minute in the third quarter, it looked like the Bruins would succumb to some of their early-season lapses while trying to gain an advantage in the game.
On multiple occasions, big, momentum-sprouting plays were called back on penalties. The 0-3 Bruins may have folded, but that's the difference between them and the UCLA squad that is 3-1 under Tim Skipper -- they never let up.
Despite the mistakes. The holding calls. The below-average Nico Iamaleava outing. Despite a questionable illegal block in the back call that would make any sane team fold, the Bruins kept on trudging and were rewarded for their relentless fight.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.