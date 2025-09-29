UCLA’s Skipper Details Locker Room Mood After Northwestern Loss
It's hard to imagine team morale could be any lower following UCLA's abysmal 17-14 loss to Northwestern on Saturday, but Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper assures that he's going to keep a group of competitors in that locker room competing.
"A lot of competitors in that locker room. It stings. It really does sting," Skipper said following their loss. "But like I told those guys, you’ve got to keep your heads up – I mean we are going to be in a fight every single game. It is all conference games now. This is a really good conference. No one is going to feel sorry for you. So keep your heads up, and it is going to be a tough flight home. But once we land back home, we got to get ready to go for the next one.”
Saturday's Big Ten opener against the Wildcats was UCLA's latest most important game of the season. Not just because the Bruins desperately need a win, or because it was a conference game, but because Northwestern was arguably the easiest game on the rest of the schedule.
Skipper understands that and is making sure he keeps on motivating the locker room.
“No doubt, no doubt. I’m telling you, there are a lot of competitors in that room," Skipper added. "They have to lock in. We feel bad right now, but there is a lot of ball left. We have only played four games. There is a ton of football left, no matter whether if it’s gone good or bad, you know that you have to play a full season. We will have to bounce back. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, and we’ve got to go.”
It's not going to get any easier soon. The Bruins host No. 7 Penn State in the Rose Bowl this week. With record-low attendance numbers and a usually staunch Nittany Lions fanbase, it's only right to imagine Week 6 will be grim.
