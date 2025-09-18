UCLA's 'Reset' Pointing To Positive Transition Period
Three weeks into the season, the UCLA Bruins are going back to training camp.
At least that's what interim head coach Tim Skipper is saying. Just three days after the Bruins relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties, Skipper is ready for a reset.
"We're going to reset," said Skipper, Foster's former special assistant, during Wednesday's media availability. "We're going to completely reset. We are in training camp right now. We're not going to dwell on the past, we're not going to dream about the future, we're going to worry about right now.
"So we're in training camp right, and then once we finish this week off and we get done with training camp, we're going to get into Week 1 of the season. That's how our mindset is. We've got to move on from all the sadness and things that are going on. We have to get ready to play a game. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, we understand that."
Foster's departure (followed by Ikaika Malloe's mutual parting with the program) and Skipper's promotion come at the right time. The Bruins have two weeks until they open up Big Ten play against Northwestern on the road on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Time For UCLA's Week 5 Clash With Northwestern Revealed
Following what will likely be a long bye week for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten), a road matchup against Northwestern to open up Big Ten Conference play awaits.
The Bruins will be enduring some notable change until that matchup on Sept. 27. The dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster is ushering in a transitional era under interim head coach Tim Skipper.
The game time for UCLA's Week 5 matchup in Evanston, Ill, was announced to be at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The Bruins' game against the Wildcats is one of the most important of the season. Not only will it be the first game under Skipper, it's arguably on of UCLA's easiest conference opponents this season. If they don't want to make a 0-12 season a reality (which is growing more possible by the day), then the Bruins need to handle business against Northwestern.
