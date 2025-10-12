What Tim Skipper Said After UCLA's Dominant Win
The UCLA Bruins are proving that last week wasn't just some stroke of luck, dominating Michigan State, 38-13, for their second consecutive win.
The Bruins started the game with a three-and-out and conceded an Aidan Chiles touchdown to go down 7-0. After that, UCLA scored 38 unanswered points, a stretch that featured dominant defense and stifling offense.
UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper officially kick-started a program turnaround, and he was excited after yet another statement win. Here's a transcript of what Skipper said postgame.
On not being one-hit-wonders:
“Yeah, that was a message starting on Sunday. We preach it every day moving up. We just wanted to see who we really were, that was the whole thing about it. We wanted to come out and play 60 minutes of football, and we did that today. We strained, not being one-hit wonders, all those things, we're putting them all into the games now and that's exciting to see.
"We'll have to continue that. The future is going to get harder and harder as we keep on going. We'll have a tough matchup on homecoming playing against Maryland. We're going to need all the Bruin fans to be there, that's the start of the message right now. Start thinking about how you're going to get to the Rose Bowl next Saturday.”
On Jalen Berger:
“You know, I kind of really want to talk about the O-Line and the running backs as a whole first. I think all week we preached that we have to win in the trenches. They're a time possession offense, we're trying to be a time possession offense, so that was an inner battle among the two offenses that were going against each other.
"Berger's been working hard since I've been here and I've been seeing him work. He's a great kid, he doesn't smile and all that all that much, he just goes to work and does his thing. I'm excited for him. It's good for him to have a good game here, I know that was personal for him. I'm just excited for him.”
On team's energy:
“I'm an energetic guy. I don't like boring, so if I don't feel the juice, then we're going to start the day over. We haven't had to do that or anything, but energy and passion is how you're supposed to play football. That's the way we're going to practice, that's the way we meet, that's the way we play. So, we'll continue to keep that consistent.”
On scoring surge in last two games;
“Please don't jinx us with that. Man, the guys are working. Keep on game planning. We're going to have to keep taking what the defense is giving us, and we're going to get different looks than what you see on film because obviously we have a running quarterback, so teams are going to try to defend you in multiple ways. We're doing a good job in game with seeing how things are going and then adjusting to what we need to do.”
On winning in hostile environment:
“Every time you go on the road there's all these built-in excuses that you can use, especially here, right? We went three time zones over, it's an early kickoff, it's their homecoming. There's all these built-in excuses, but at the end of the day, once you tee it up, it's ball on ball. And we just needed to play ball today, we needed to start fast, and we needed to finish, and that's what we did.”
On strong defensive outing:
“Yeah, I'm glad you brought up the defense. I felt like in the first half against Penn State, we had a really, really good half. We held them at 92 yards in the first half of that game. We won a turnover battle that way. Today we kind of did the same thing. The same exact score as last week, 242-7. The defense is a huge part of it. I know everybody looks at stats and all that stuff, but to me, we've really changed our fundamentals.
"How we run with the ball, how we use our hands on the blocks, how we tackle people, how we're attacking the ball and stripping the tips and all that stuff. Our energy and passion has picked up on that side of the ball and I tip my hat to coach Kevin Coyle and the defensive staff, they're doing a great job of just getting the guys better every single day.”
On difference between first four games and last two:
“That's a good question. I don't know if I'm the best guy to answer that. Like I told everybody when I first was in this position, we're going to go to training camp and start over, so in my mind I have kind of blocked out everything until I've been sitting in this seat and I see us getting better every single day. That's my whole entire goal. Just get better every single day. That's all I'm really worried about.”
On having fun:
“Fun is always good when you're winning. You're going to have a lot of fun when you're winning. We need to continue that, but I'm one of those guys, all the decisions and things are in my head, I'm just locked into each single play. I'll enjoy this for a little while, but as soon as we land back in LA, we're going to get ready for the next one. It's exciting, but when you're in the middle of a season, you need to stay humble and get ready for the next one.”
UCLA's message to upcoming opponents:
“Our message to them? I just hope they watch our film and think that we play good, sound football. We're well-coached and the guys play hard. All I can do is control what we're doing in our area of our locker room and things like that.”
