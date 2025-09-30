Tim Skipper Praises UCLA Freshman After Four Games
Winless through four games, it's hard to find any bright spots for the UCLA Bruins+ (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) amid a disappointing season.
And yet, a true freshman has been shining on an underperforming Bruins defense -- linebacker Scott Taylor.
Taylor entered a game for the first time against Northwestern on Saturday and notched his first tackle of his collegiate career in the first quarter. Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper was asked about Taylor during Monday's media availability and detailed how he's had his eye on the Loyola High School product since training camp.
"I'll go all the way back to training camp," Skipper said. "Scott's a guy that's flashed. he makes plays every day, whether it's special teams or on defense. And I think he's getting better and better and better. I think he can definitely be a guy that will keep having major contributions to the team.
"I've just enjoyed watching him play, so we'll see how he keeps on progressing, but I think he's got a very, very bright future."
Taylor was a four-star recruit from the class of 2025 coming out of Loyola, according to Rivals. He was the No. 35 prospect in the state of California and No. 24 defensive end on Rivals' rankings.
Skipper detailed as soon as he took the helm that he'd be reaching for new contributors on UCLA's sideline moving forward, and Taylor is one of the products.
Nico Iamaleava Voices Frustration With Costly Errors
Defensive shortcomings, penalties and quarterback pressure have been the two glaring issues in UCLA's early season. The offensive penalties especially come at crucial times in Bruins' drives, just as Iamaleava and his offense are starting to capture any momentum.
In UCLA's last drive on Saturday, while down three against to Wildcats, Iamaleava rushed for four yards, then threw for nine, and then was sacked for seven, then an offensive false start was called for five, leaving the Bruins with no time left to do anything.
“First half started off slow with penalties on both sides of the ball," Iamaleava said postgame. "It didn’t help us out at all. In critical moments we had penalties. It’s getting to a point where I’m repeating myself every week. We’ve got to fix it. It’s on the players. It’s on our discipline. We’ve got to rely on that in critical moments.”
The Bruins' remaining schedule is only going to get more difficult. Northwestern was one of, if not the only chance to notch a win on the season.
