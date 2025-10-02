Skipper Reveals More on UCLA, Sunseri Breakup
The UCLA Bruins and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday.
This marks yet another coaching staff departure amid a deplorable 0-4 start to the season. UCLA's offense has been severely underperforming, despite the addition of Nico Iamaleava, and Sunseri made his way out along with DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
During Wednesday's media availability, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper shed more light on the mutual parting of ways, emphasizing the "mutual" part of it.
"I want to thank coach Sunseri for what he's done here," Skipper said. "Had great conversations with him during my time here and just talking ball, and he's a coach's kid, and just getting better that way. So I just want to throw that out there that I appreciate everything he's done here and, between him and the university, mutually agreed to part ways, and that's what I have to say about that part."
In a quick follow-up, Skipper was asked if he had any input on the departure. He said, "It was all just mutual agreement. That's all I want to say about that. All the elements were together on it, and it was mutual."
Further Into Sunseri's Departure
The Bruins are only averaging 14.2 points and 321.2 yards per game to this point in the season, ranking near the bottom of all of college football.
Alongside UCLA's struggling defense, the Bruins have gone down big in each of their four losses because of the offense's inability to produce early.
Bruins tight end coach Jerry Neuheisel will be calling the offense moving forward. Additionally, UCLA is in the process of adding former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff as an offensive analyst.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper made a similar move, bringing in Kevin Coyle as the Bruins' defensive analyst after Malloe and the program mutually agreed to part ways.
