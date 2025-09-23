Florida State DC Breaks Silence on UCLA Coaching Speculation
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's replacement to be the next head man for the UCLA Bruins, and Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White is a prime candidate.
White was in the running for the vacancy two years ago before Foster was offered the job. Sunday afternoon, White was asked about his candidacy and kind of shrugged it off.
"The first time that came up a couple years ago and I didn't know how to handle it," White said of the UCLA interest. "The first time anything comes up like that, you don't know how to handle it, so you're all giddy, and you're trying to juggle two things at once. You go through the process and you learn in life.
"That has nothing to do with now. I have not been contacted, I have not been nothing. There is no other job, there is no other privilege, greater than the one I have right now. Leading these guys on defense, being with coach Norvell, the guy who gave me a chance, and Mr. Alford."
It's evident White is happy where he is with the Seminoles, but even his head coach is encouraging the move.
Mike Norvell Supports Tony White's Interest in UCLA Gig
Mike Norvell didn't mince words when asked about defensive coordinator Tony White's reported interest in going for UCLA's head coaching vacancy.
In fact, he encouraged it. During a media availability after news broke that the Bruins relieved DeShaun Foster of his duties -- and that White was a prime candidate -- Norvell voiced his support.
“When it comes to staff advancement and guys with potential opportunities as well as when those opportunities then become decisions that they need to make,” Norvell said. “I mean, I’m here to support them. I’m not, have never been, a head coach that tries to talk down, any other things that are out there for guys. I want them to do the absolute best job that they can do in our time that we get to be together. They’ve got a responsibility to the place and a responsibility to the players, but still have a responsibility to themselves. I want coaches that desire for all. Same thing that I want for our players.
“Part of with guys coming here, I want to be a part of their growth. I want to be a part of their improvement, enjoyment of what this profession is and how we get to do it. So, I’m here to support all of our staff in that. And when you do a good job, there is always going to be — your name will be out there. There’s going to be rumors of what’s this, what’s that.”
