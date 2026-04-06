UCLA Strikes Gold With National Championship, but Future Remains Uncertain

It is now official — UCLA has won the National Championship against South Carolina, marking the first national title in UCLA women’s basketball history.

This was one of the most impressive championship runs we have seen in recent years. Not only was this roster filled with players who spent their entire careers as Bruins, but the title also served as the perfect redemption story following last season’s Final Four loss.

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UCLA played outstanding basketball in the championship game. After struggling offensively in the Final Four matchup against Texas, the Bruins completely flipped the script, defeating South Carolina 79–51 . It is also important to remember that South Carolina had just defeated previously unbeaten UConn in the Final Four

For UCLA to dismantle South Carolina in that fashion required a significant shift in identity. Throughout most of the tournament, the Bruins relied on a physical style of play that emphasized scoring in the paint. However, against South Carolina, UCLA became much more aggressive from beyond the arc.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (left), guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (center) and forward Gabriela Jaquez pose after victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez delivered a standout performance, finishing with 21 points while shooting 4-for-6 from three-point range. Gianna Kneepkens also found her rhythm from the perimeter, knocking down three three-pointers and finishing with 15 points. Their ability to stretch the floor proved to be a major factor in UCLA’s dominant victory.

What Comes Next

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) cuts down the net after the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What comes next for UCLA could present a significant challenge. The Bruins are expected to lose six key players, including their entire starting five along with Angela Dugalic. Those departures will undoubtedly impact UCLA’s ceiling next season.

Still, the situation may not be as dire as it appears.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Addie Deal (7) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA will likely turn to Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic to help lead the next chapter of the program. Amanda Muse and Christina Karamouzis have also shown promising flashes throughout the season. With a full offseason of development, UCLA could still remain a competitive team next year.

Even if the Bruins manage to make another deep run, their ceiling may still be somewhat limited compared to this championship roster. Many players from this year’s title team had already built years of chemistry and experience together, including their run to the Final Four last season.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA should still be in a solid position moving forward. The biggest question will be whether this championship represents the beginning of a new era in Westwood or simply the peak of a special group of players.

If UCLA can successfully attack the transfer portal and bring in talented young contributors, there is still a path for the Bruins to remain among the nation’s elite.