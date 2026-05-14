Cori Close’s Extension Proves UCLA Officially on Elite Tier

For years, Cori Close kept UCLA women’s basketball competitive. The Bruins would win games, make tournaments, and occasionally look dangerous. But now, things are different. UCLA is no longer chasing relevance in women’s basketball. They are one of the programs setting the standard. That is exactly why Close’s extension feels so important.

After leading UCLA to a historic season and a National Championship, the extension was obvious. But this deal means more than simply rewarding a coach for winning. It shows UCLA fully understands what the program has become under Close: a national power.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks in a press conference after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA Finally Found Stability

One thing that stood out from the discussion was how healthy the program feels right now. In modern college sports, stability is rare. Players transfer constantly, coaches leave for bigger jobs, and rebuilding can happen overnight. UCLA does not feel like that anymore.

Close has built something sustainabl e. She recruited stars like Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez while also creating a culture that players actually want to stay in. That balance matters more now than ever, as women’s basketball is changing rapidly with NIL and the transfer portal.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The extension signals that UCLA is serious about staying at the top, rather than treating the championship as a one-year run.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with the trophy on the podium with teammates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Pressure Is Actually Higher Now

Ironically, winning the title probably made Close’s job harder moving forward. Last season’s roster was special. Replacing a team like that in one offseason is almost impossible. UCLA fans now expect Final Four-level basketball every year, even during rebuilding seasons.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with players on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That pressure becomes even bigger because of the USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins. USC is recruiting at an elite level, and the battle between UCLA and USC now feels like one of the biggest rivalries in women’s basketball. If UCLA consistently loses those recruiting battles, the momentum could shift quickly.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Why the Extension Was Worth Every Dollar

Some people will always complain about coaches making millions, but Close earned this contract. She gave UCLA something it had been missing for years: identity.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates with teammates during their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins are now viewed alongside programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks and the UConn Huskies, rather than sitting in the second tier nationally. That is a massive change.

The most impressive part is that UCLA’s rise does not feel fake or temporary. It feels built to last because Close recruits well, develops players, and adapts to the modern era of college athletics. This extension was not UCLA celebrating the past. It was UCLA investing in its future.