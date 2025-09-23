How UCLA Emerged From Its Bye Week ‘Training Camp’
Training camp is officially over for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Yes, another training camp.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper used the Bruins' Week 4 as a pseudo-training camp in hopes of turning the ship around ahead of conference play. A week away from their Week 5 clash against Northwestern, Skipper detailed how the team came out of the bye.
"We did training camp practices last week, and then now we're moving into game week," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "But we still need to keep the physicality. So it's balancing that out... Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's practice is really going to matter for how we're going to play for Saturday. So, it's an important week to figure out all the little details of everything that we're doing."
UCLA's season thus far has been an outright calamity. Each of its three losses has been more devastating than the last, and, of the six halves the Bruins have played, they've looked like a competent team in one of them.
It ultimately led to the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and the mutual parting ways with Ikaika Malloe, the defensive coordinator who was overseeing one of college football's worst statistical defenses.
In light of Malloe's departure, Skipper is bringing some reinforcements to his defensive staff.
UCLA Defense Gets Boost From Reported Staff Addition
Of all the tribulations the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have endured just four weeks into the 2025 season, their defense has by far been the weakest link.
It's not for a lack of talent, either. Bruins defenders have simply been undisciplined and not technical when it comes to things as simple as tackling or pursuit angles. Averaging 36.0 opponent points per game, a change was necessary.
Skipper was handed the reins and he is now adding Kevin Coyle to his defensive staff, according to Ben Bolch of the LA Times.
Coyle served on Skipper's staff last season in Fresno State and will aid the UCLA interim in trying to turn around what is started to look like a lost season in Westwood. Coyle is currently serving as Syracuse's senior defensive analyst, where he was previously a defensive coordinator in the late 1990s.
