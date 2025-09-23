All Bruins

How UCLA Emerged From Its Bye Week ‘Training Camp’

Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper took the team back to training camp and detailed how they came out of it.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Training camp is officially over for the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Yes, another training camp.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper used the Bruins' Week 4 as a pseudo-training camp in hopes of turning the ship around ahead of conference play. A week away from their Week 5 clash against Northwestern, Skipper detailed how the team came out of the bye.

ucl
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper on the sidelines during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"We did training camp practices last week, and then now we're moving into game week," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "But we still need to keep the physicality. So it's balancing that out... Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's practice is really going to matter for how we're going to play for Saturday. So, it's an important week to figure out all the little details of everything that we're doing."

UCLA's season thus far has been an outright calamity. Each of its three losses has been more devastating than the last, and, of the six halves the Bruins have played, they've looked like a competent team in one of them.

ucl
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It ultimately led to the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and the mutual parting ways with Ikaika Malloe, the defensive coordinator who was overseeing one of college football's worst statistical defenses.

In light of Malloe's departure, Skipper is bringing some reinforcements to his defensive staff.

UCLA Defense Gets Boost From Reported Staff Addition

ucl
Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals secondaries coach Kevin Coyle before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Of all the tribulations the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have endured just four weeks into the 2025 season, their defense has by far been the weakest link.

It's not for a lack of talent, either. Bruins defenders have simply been undisciplined and not technical when it comes to things as simple as tackling or pursuit angles. Averaging 36.0 opponent points per game, a change was necessary.

Skipper was handed the reins and he is now adding Kevin Coyle to his defensive staff, according to Ben Bolch of the LA Times.

ucl
Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Atlanta Legends head coach Kevin Coyle looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the San Diego Fleet at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Coyle served on Skipper's staff last season in Fresno State and will aid the UCLA interim in trying to turn around what is started to look like a lost season in Westwood. Coyle is currently serving as Syracuse's senior defensive analyst, where he was previously a defensive coordinator in the late 1990s.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.