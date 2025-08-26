The Preeminent Defense of Nico Iamaleava's Move to UCLA
You've only heard the bad when it comes to national coverage of Nico Iamaleava's departure from Tennessee to UCLA.
Despite the redshirt sophomore quarterback's own admission that the move was more about family than the reported NIL dispute he had with the Vols, he's been painted in a malicious light. Until now.
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt set the record straight about the new Bruins signal-caller in his latest edition of The Joel Klatt Show, featuring Colin Cowherd as a guest.
"I like to come to his defense," Klatt said in response to Cowherd disagreeing with Iamaleava's move. "Yes, a lot of the things you said were true. Here's why I would defend Nico a little bit. He never really got a chance to tell his side of the story. And Tennessee ran out, basically, a propaganda effort and got to tell the story without Nico being involved at all.
"It was not all about money. It really wasn't. If it was, he wouldn't have gone to UCLA, which is the tell-tale sign. "
Regardless of where you stand on the Iamaleava discussion, it's evident that UCLA has one of the most polarizing players in college football under center.
Iamaleava One Of CFB's Most Interesting People
The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.
Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:
"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."
