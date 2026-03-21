Transfer Plays Vital Role in UCLA's First Round Victory

Tyler Bilodeau has been UCLA's most consistent player and leading scorer this season, but as he continued to recover from a recent knee injury, the Bruins had to take the court without him as they began NCAA Tournament play against UCF in Philadelphia on Friday.

Making up for the absence of its star player was not going to be easy, but Xavier Booker's performance helped soften the blow. He had 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Bruins hang on for a victory and advance to Sunday's second round against No. 2 seed UConn.

𝐔𝐏 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 …



The No. 7-seed Bruins (24-11) will take on No. 2-seed UConn (30-5) on Sunday evening in Philadelphia.



📍: Xfinity Mobile Arena

⏰: 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET

📺: TNT#GoBruins 🏀 pic.twitter.com/gK13Dg9WnU — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 21, 2026

"The key was Xavier Booker's play," head coach Mick Cronin said postgame. "You've got to make up for Tyler's play. He averages 18 a game. Book had 15 tonight. Steve [Jamerson] had two, so we got 17 out of that position."

Xavier Booker's First Round Performance

Booker's performance is more impressive because UCLA thought that Bilodeau would be available for most of the week, especially after he practiced on Thursday. However, Cronin explained that the center woke up stiff on Friday, and the head coach decided to keep him out of the lineup for his own good.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The junior made the move pay off in a big way, allowing UCLA to grow a little bit more because of the unique circumstances.

"It's huge," sophomore guard Trent Perry said. "He's concerned about his activity more than anything, just defense, blocking shots, and rebounding. He's offensively very talented, so to see his activity tonight, especially in a game like this, is huge for us."

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Booker Must Continue To Step Up

Booker certainly displayed his offensive talent in the game, shooting 50% from the floor and from three-point range. However, he also showed improvement defensively. While UCF's top-scoring forwards were able to score, their centers were held to just two points and were limited in their time on the floor as UCF had to turn to a smaller lineup. Plus, Booker had four of UCLA's nine blocks while committing just one foul.

The offensive part of his game carried the Bruins in the second half. Booker had 12 of his 15 points after halftime, including a critical three-point play as UCF fought to cut into the lead in the final minutes.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"We threw it to him, and he was able to get four baskets," Cronin said. "We need that. He's an offensive player. He can play on that end. I was mostly happy with his eight rebounds, but we did a better job of finding him in the paint in the second half."

Friday's performance was exactly what UCLA needs out of Xavier Booker as the postseason continues. He was always going to be a key player for the Bruins to make a run, but the uncertainty with Bilodeau's injury amplifies that need.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He's going to need to play like a starter until Bilodeau returns, and he showed that he's more than capable on Friday night. Now he has to stack those performances and dispel the concerns about his lack of consistency that have plagued him in his college career.