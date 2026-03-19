Why Xavier Booker Is Crucial to UCLA's March Madness Run

UCLA seems to have solidified its starting lineup entering the 2026 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, with Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr., and Donovan Dent.

But you need more than just your starting lineup to go on a deep run in March, and one particular bench player for the Bruins could be a major factor in these win-or-go-home contests. And that's junior center, Xavier Booker.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker's Season

This is Booker's first season with UCLA after spending his first two years of college at Michigan State. He's a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American with a unique skill set for a 6-foot-11 big man, but he has yet to put it all together. His uniqueness on the offensive end allows for a high scoring ceiling, but his defense has left plenty to be desired, especially in more physical games.

Still, he's turned in the best season of his collegiate career so far, making 25 starts and averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He was recently relegated to the bench, playing the most minutes of any UCLA bench player, and head coach Mick Cronin has highlighted his improvements since making the move.

“It’s the hardest thing to teach, and that’s motor. He’s got a little bald guy chasing him up and down the court in practice, and I try to tell him every day – that you will decide your fate in basketball.”



Coach Cronin, speaking about the development of Xavier Booker pic.twitter.com/aHidFf1Gwo — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) February 6, 2026

How Xavier Booker Impacts March

UCLA doesn't have a deep rotation in the frontcourt. There are only four forwards on the roster, and Bildoeau and Booker get the most playing time by far. With Bilodeau still working through an injury, there's no telling how close to 100-percent he will be for the NCAA Tournament, and if he can't put in his usual workload, Booker will be the first option to spell him.

Offensively, there's not much drop-off in skill, although there is a bit in offensive production because Booker's 6.9 points per game are far below Bilodeau's team-leading 17.6.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, a few of Booker's best games have come against some of UCLA's best competition, particularly in recent games against Illinois and Purdue, in which he put up 16 points and 12 points, respectively. He also leads the Bruins in field goal percentage, shooting 55% from the field.

Xavier Booker going to the rim STRONG! pic.twitter.com/MtpJlPEdS9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

However, there will be much more than scoring asked out of the UCLA bigs throughout the tournament. While much of the focus has turned to the unusual grouping of elite coaches and historically great programs in the East Region, it also hosts many of the best big men in the country, including Duke star freshman Cameron Boozer.

Plus, many of the teams in the region have multiple bigs that can do damage, like Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, UCF's Jordan Burks and Jamichael Stillwell, St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins, and Kansas's Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images