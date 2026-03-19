Why Xavier Booker Is Crucial to UCLA's March Madness Run
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UCLA seems to have solidified its starting lineup entering the 2026 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, with Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr., and Donovan Dent.
But you need more than just your starting lineup to go on a deep run in March, and one particular bench player for the Bruins could be a major factor in these win-or-go-home contests. And that's junior center, Xavier Booker.
Xavier Booker's Season
This is Booker's first season with UCLA after spending his first two years of college at Michigan State. He's a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American with a unique skill set for a 6-foot-11 big man, but he has yet to put it all together. His uniqueness on the offensive end allows for a high scoring ceiling, but his defense has left plenty to be desired, especially in more physical games.
Still, he's turned in the best season of his collegiate career so far, making 25 starts and averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He was recently relegated to the bench, playing the most minutes of any UCLA bench player, and head coach Mick Cronin has highlighted his improvements since making the move.
How Xavier Booker Impacts March
UCLA doesn't have a deep rotation in the frontcourt. There are only four forwards on the roster, and Bildoeau and Booker get the most playing time by far. With Bilodeau still working through an injury, there's no telling how close to 100-percent he will be for the NCAA Tournament, and if he can't put in his usual workload, Booker will be the first option to spell him.
Offensively, there's not much drop-off in skill, although there is a bit in offensive production because Booker's 6.9 points per game are far below Bilodeau's team-leading 17.6.
However, a few of Booker's best games have come against some of UCLA's best competition, particularly in recent games against Illinois and Purdue, in which he put up 16 points and 12 points, respectively. He also leads the Bruins in field goal percentage, shooting 55% from the field.
However, there will be much more than scoring asked out of the UCLA bigs throughout the tournament. While much of the focus has turned to the unusual grouping of elite coaches and historically great programs in the East Region, it also hosts many of the best big men in the country, including Duke star freshman Cameron Boozer.
Plus, many of the teams in the region have multiple bigs that can do damage, like Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, UCF's Jordan Burks and Jamichael Stillwell, St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins, and Kansas's Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller.
That means, no matter how far it advances, UCLA's frontcourt will face consistent challenges and constant uphill battles, further amplifying the need for contributions from its shallow frontcourt group. With Booker's potential, previous NCAA Tournament experience, and unique skill set, he's the one who will have to step up.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.