Why Trent Perry Will Take Leap for UCLA Next Season

The UCLA Bruins saw a lot of talent go out the window this offseason, but they were able to keep one of their best players from this past season, who continues to get better.

That player is none other than Trent Perry. The 6-foot-4 guard broke out in a big way for the Bruins last season. After averaging 3.7 points per game as a freshman in the 2024-25 season, Perry bumped up his production to 12.6 points per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Perry As a Starter

Perry’s rise began to kick in about halfway through last season. When Skyy Clark went down with an injury, the Bruins were in need of a spark. In came Perry, who took Clark’s spot in the starting lineup, and played so well that he remained a starter even upon Clark’s return.

As a starter last season, Perry stepped up in a big way and kept the Bruins from falling apart despite a rough start to the season. He was also key in the postseason, averaging over 16 points per game in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry, along with players such as Eric Dailey, Brandon Williams, and Xavier Booker, will be back in Westwood next season, providing the team with added continuity. It makes matters that much better when one of those returners is a top-three scorer from last season’s team in the form of Perry.

Perry To Take on Bigger Role

With the losses of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau — the only two players who averaged more points than Perry last season — Perry should be in line to be one of UCLA’s leading scorers next season, if not their top option.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Perry is already familiar with the offense head coach Mick Cronin runs, and Cronin now trusts Perry after seeing what he is capable of last season. Perry’s marksmanship from beyond the arc, especially, is what makes him such a dangerous scorer, as he can stretch the defense way beyond the three-point line thanks to his range.

Heading into next season, Perry will look to take another leap in his production as he takes on an even larger role next season. The Bruins come into the season as an underrated team that is close to the top 25, and they’ll look to prove that they belong amongst the very best teams in the sport next season with Perry leading the charge.