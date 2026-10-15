Two Wisconsin Players UCLA Football Must Monitor in Week 7

As the Bruins enter a pivotal matchup against a Wisconsin team that has been surprisingly good this season, they're going to have their hands full with this Badgers defense.

When you take into account the many changes to this UCLA offense in the past couple of weeks, it's hard to feel completely confident that the Bruins can score the necessary points to get out with a win.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach will get his first start as a Bruin, but UCLA fans should wish that he were playing a much easier opponent than what he'll face in Week 7.

Dynamic Duo in Madison

When looking at the matchup, there's one position group on the Badgers' defense that could be pivotal in taking down UCLA and their perfect record along with it. Wisconsin linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have been as dynamic a linebacking duo as we've seen, not only in the Big Ten but in the country.

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) celebrates his fourth down tackle during the third quarter of their game against Michigan State Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pair of Badgers have been so productive this season that they rival even UCLA's own Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho for the title of the best linebacking duo in the Big Ten.

Cooper Catalano comes into the game with 45 total tackles, ranking fourth in the Big Ten, while Mason Posa ranks 12th with 40.

Can They Slow Down Wayne Knight?

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that UCLA will rely heavily on their run game in order to take down Wisconsin. This pair of linebackers could likely be the defining factor in whether Wisconsin can shut down UCLA's three-headed monster in the backfield.

UCLA's offense was becoming one-dimensional even before the injury to Nico Iamaleava, and the concern has certainly grown since losing their starting quarterback. This game will serve as an opportunity for Bruins fans to get a read on how big of a concern it could be moving forward.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin will no doubt stack the box against the Bruins and attempt to stop, or even slow down, Wayne Knight . However, that's a task that's much easier said than done.

Knight has been virtually unstoppable in each of his five games this season as the Bruins' leading rusher. Not only is he the best back on UCLA's roster, but he's up there in the conversation for the best running back in college football.

If Wisconsin's defense, and specifically their linebacking duo, can slow down Wayne Knight, then the Bruins could potentially be in a heap of trouble.